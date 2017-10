Preostalih 29 kritično ogroženih vakit bodo preselili v začasno morsko zavetišče

Great news for the vaquita - the world’s most endangered #marine #mammal. In recent years, vaquita populations have seen a downward spiral due to unsustainable fishing practices and illegal wildlife trafficking. The vaquita is often trapped as bycatch in gillnets that have been cast illegally to capture totoaba - also a critically endangered species. Today, we’re happy to announce that the governments of China, USA and Mexico have committed to put an end to illegal totoaba trade - a move crucial to saving this amazing species! Now, the governments need to urgently follow through on their commitments #savethevaquita

A post shared by WWF International (@wwf) on Aug 26, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT