FOTO: Beyonce petkrat kot Lil Kim – in kakšen je odziv?

This is so adorable and it’s even cuter because Jay-Z and Biggie were friends and he has his mannerisms down pat �dc4c�dffe I ❤️ U Queen Bey and King Jay �de4c�dffe #beyonce #lilkim #tookusabreak #queenbee #lilkimseason #beehive

A post shared by Lil' Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee) on Nov 3, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT