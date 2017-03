Kdo v Hollywoodu najlepše diši?

Here's some shit I've been thinking about :1. The three best smelling celebrities are @trewrussellbrand, @khloekardashian and @common , in reverse order. I did not know a human being could smell as AMAZING as @common 2. James Joyce wouldn't go anywhere without a pair of doll's panties in his pocket .3.It is as illegal to molest a squirrel in Minnesota as it is in Nevada for any member of the legislature to conduct official business in a penis costume WHILE THE LEGISLATURE IS IN SESSION . Otherwise I think you're good . These things keep me up at night

