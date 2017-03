Kendra zavrača, da jo še vedno kličejo Playboyevo dekle

Sometimes it's hard always being labeled a Playboy girl cuz I've never ever seen myself that way. I left the playboy world almost 10 years ago n have moved on in my life. Comparing me now to that 18 year old girl then is apples n oranges. I can give a fuck about meeting standards and impressing people. Who I am is who I am n the people who follow my journey know what's up n I love you guys. Got a lot coming up n can't wait to share it with all of you. �de1c�de1c�de4c�dffb�de4c�dffb�de4c�dffb

