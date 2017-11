Morrissey z izjavami o spolnih škandalih očitno dregnil v gnezdo sršenov

For half of my life, Morrissey’s music has been a steady support in my times of love, sadness, coping, celebration, and heartache. He’s playing in Chicago tonight and I can’t bring myself to be excited after his recent comments defending sexual assault perpetrators. I tried to sell my ticket. No one wants it. I hoped he would cancel. He hasn’t (yet). So to keep from feeling like I threw $100 into the void, I guess I’ll be going to the show and saying goodbye by crying during Ouija Board for maybe the last time. It’s not me, it’s you. It’s complicated, but it isn’t. You’re a constant reminder that not only do you not care about your fans, but not about anyone else either. There’s a certain sickened feeling that comes from realizing that the anti-establishment has become that which he wrote poetry and music against. The songs will always have a special place in my heart, and I truly hope someone can learn the error of their ways, but until then, my love and money will go elsewhere. �dc94

