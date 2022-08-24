74. podelitev nagrad emmy: veselje za seriji Ted Lasso in Nasledstvo

Kar nekaj igralcev si je letos prislužilo več nominacij, televizijska sezona je bila izjemno uspešna. Nekaj nagrad so organizatorji prireditve podelili že pred dnevi, emmyja se je tako razveselil tudi nekdanji predsednik Združenih držav Amerike, Barack Obama.
Noč se je pričela obetavno z zmago legendarnega Michaela Keatona, ki se je razveselil nagrade v kategoriji najboljšega glavnega igralca v seriji Dopesick, za delo v stranski vlogi serije White Lotus pa je prvič slavil Murray Bartlett. Prvič je emmyja prejela tudi Jennifer Coolidge.
Zgodovino je spisala tudi Sheryl Lee Ralph, prejela je nagrado za stransko vlogo v komični seriji Abbott Elementary in s tem postala prva temnopolta ženska, ki je v 35 letih prejela emmyja. Prav tako pa je svojevrsten mejnik postavil Hwang Dong-hyuk, ki je prvi igralec iz Južne Koreje, ki mu je uspelo osvojiti to prestižno nagrado, medtem ko je njegov kolega iz serije, Lee Jung-Jae, postal prvi igralec iz Azije, ki je dobil priznanje za najboljšo moško vlogo v dramski seriji.
Kdo so zmagovalci v glavnih kategorijah:
Najboljša dramska serija:
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Najboljši glavni igralec v dramski seriji:
Adam Scott, Severance
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Brian Cox, Succession
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Najboljša glavna igralcka v dramski seriji:
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Najboljša stranska igralka v dramski seriji:
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
John Turturro, Severance
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Oh Young-soo, Squid Game
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Christopher Walken, Severance
Najboljša stranska igralka v dramski seriji:
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Julia Garner, Ozark
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Najboljša komična serija:
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Najboljši igralec v komični seriji:
Bill Hader, Barry
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Najboljša igralka v komični seriji:
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Najboljši stranski igralec v komični seriji:
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler, Barry
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tobeeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Najboljša stranska igralka v komični seriji:
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Najboljša mini-serija:
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam and Tommy
The White Lotus
Najboljši igralec v mini-seriji:
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Najboljša igralka v mini-seriji:
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Najboljši stranski igralec v mini-seriji:
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Najboljša stranska igralka v mini seriji:
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Najboljša pogovorna oddaja:
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Najboljša oddaja tekmovalnega značaja:
The Amazing Race
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice