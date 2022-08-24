74. podelitev nagrad emmy: veselje za seriji Ted Lasso in Nasledstvo

Zgodovino je spisala tudi Sheryl Lee Ralph, prejela je nagrado za stransko vlogo v komični seriji Abbott Elementary in s tem postala prva temnopolta ženska, ki je v 35 letih prejela emmyja. Prav tako pa je svojevrsten mejnik postavil Hwang Dong-hyuk, ki je prvi igralec iz Južne Koreje, ki mu je uspelo osvojiti to prestižno nagrado, medtem ko je njegov kolega iz serije, Lee Jung-Jae, postal prvi igralec iz Azije, ki je dobil priznanje za najboljšo moško vlogo v dramski seriji.

Kdo so zmagovalci v glavnih kategorijah:

Najboljša dramska serija:

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Najboljši glavni igralec v dramski seriji:

Adam Scott, Severance

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Brian Cox, Succession

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Najboljša glavna igralcka v dramski seriji:

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Najboljša stranska igralka v dramski seriji:

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

John Turturro, Severance

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Oh Young-soo, Squid Game

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Christopher Walken, Severance

Najboljša stranska igralka v dramski seriji:

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Julia Garner, Ozark

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Najboljša komična serija:

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Najboljši igralec v komični seriji:

Bill Hader, Barry

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Najboljša igralka v komični seriji:

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Najboljši stranski igralec v komični seriji:

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler, Barry

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tobeeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Najboljša stranska igralka v komični seriji:

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Najboljša mini-serija:

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam and Tommy

The White Lotus

Najboljši igralec v mini-seriji:

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Najboljša igralka v mini-seriji:

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Najboljši stranski igralec v mini-seriji:

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Najboljša stranska igralka v mini seriji:

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Najboljša pogovorna oddaja:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Najboljša oddaja tekmovalnega značaja:

The Amazing Race

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice