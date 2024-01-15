Oppenheimer je bil veliki zmagovalec na podelitvi nagrad Critics Choice Awards 2024, domov je odnesel osem kipcev, vključno z najboljšim filmom, režiserjem (Christopher Nolan) in stranskim igralcem (Robert Downey Jr.). Sledila mu je uspešnica Barbie s šestimi zmagami, vključno z najboljšo komedijo in najboljšo pesmijo ("I'm Just Ken").

OGLAS

V Los Angelesu se nadaljuje sezona podeljevanja nagrad. Tokrat so bile na vrsti nagrade kritikov oziroma Critics Choice Awards. Tudi tokrat je brez večjega presenečenja največ kipcev domov odnesel film Oppenheimer, sledila mu je komedija Barbie. V televizijskem svetu je največ nagrad osvojila serija Nasledstvo. Prireditev, na kateri so bili številni znani obrazi, je povezovala komedijantka Chelsea Handler, ki je za razliko od svojega bivšega partnerja in voditelja zlatih globusov Joeja Koyja, s šalami navdušila.

Nagrade kritikov: Oppenheimer in Barbie pometla s konkurenco. FOTO: AP icon-expand

Seznam nagrajencev v filmu: Najboljši film American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Morilci cvetne lune

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Uboga bitja

Saltburn Najboljši igralec Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Morilci cvetne lune

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction Najboljša igralka Lily Gladstone – Morilci cvetne lune

Sandra Hüller – Anatomija padca

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Uboga bitja Najboljši igralec v stranski vlogi Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Morilci cvetne lune

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Uboga bitja

Nagrade kritikov: Oppenheimer in Barbie pometla s konkurenco. FOTO: AP icon-expand

Najboljša igralka v stranski vlogi Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – Barva nachu

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers Najboljši igralski ansambel Air

Barbie

Barva nachu

The Holdovers

Morilci cvetne lune

Oppenheimer Najboljši režiser Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Uboga bitja

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese – Morilci cvetne lune Najboljši izvirni scenarij Samy Burch – May December

Alex Convery – Air

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie

David Hemingson – The Holdovers

Celine Song – Past Lives

Emma Stone, nagrajenka za najboljšo igralko za vlogo v filmu Uboga bitja. FOTO: AP icon-expand

Najboljši prilagojeni scenarij Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson – American Fiction

Tony McNamara – Uboga bitja

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Morilci cvetne lune Najboljša kinematografija Matthew Libatique – Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto – Morilci cvetne lune

Robbie Ryan – Uboga bitja

Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer Najboljša produkcija Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Morilci cvetne lune

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie

James Price, Shona Heath, Zsuzsa Mihalek – Uboga bitja

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City Najboljša montaža William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Uboga bitja

Thelma Schoonmaker – Morilci cvetne lune Najboljša kostumografija Jacqueline Durran – Barbie

Lindy Hemming – Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – Barva nachu

Holly Waddington – Uboga bitja

Jacqueline West – Morilci cvetne lune

Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

Nagrada za najboljšo pesem je romala pesmi I'm Just Ken iz filma Barbie. FOTO: AP icon-expand

Najboljša maska in pričeska Barbie

Barva nachu

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Uboga bitja

Priscilla Najboljši vizualni učinki The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Uboga bitja

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Najboljša komedija American Fiction

Barbie

Bottoms

The Holdovers

Punca za vse

Uboga bitja Najboljša animacija The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish Najboljši tuj film Anatomija padca

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest Najboljša pesem Dance the Night – Barbie

I'm Just Ken – Barbie

Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Road to Freedom – Rustin

This Wish – Wish

What Was I Made For – Barbie Najboljša glasba Jerskin Fendrix – Uboga bitja

Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson – Morilci cvetne lune

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

V televizijskem svetu je največ nagrad osvojila serija Nasledstvo. FOTO: AP icon-expand

Seznam nagrajencev na televiziji: Najboljša dramska serija Krona

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Loki

The Morning Show

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Succession

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Najboljši igralec v dramski seriji

Kieran Culkin – Nasledstvo

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent

Jeremy Strong – Nasledstvo Najboljša igralka v dramski seriji

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Nasledstvo

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show Najboljši igralec v stranski vlogi v dramski seriji

Khalid Abdalla – Krona

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told

Matthew MacFadyen – Nasledstvo

Ke Huy Quan – Loki

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat Najboljša igralka v stranski vlogi v dramski seriji

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – Krona

Sophia Di Martino – Loki

Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Slavili so tudi ustvarjalci serije The Bear. FOTO: AP icon-expand

Najboljša komična serija

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Poker Face

Reservation Dogs

Shrinking

What We Do in the Shadows Najboljši igralec v komični seriji

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows

Drew Tarver – The Other Two

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs Najboljša igralka v komični seriji

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face Najboljši igralec v stranski vlogi v komični seriji

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Henry Winkler – Barry Najboljša igralka v stranski vlogi v komični seriji

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Jessica Williams – "Shrinking Najboljša kratka serija Beef

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Love & Death

A Murder at the End of the World

A Small Light

Nagrado za najboljši televizijski film so prejele ustvarjalke filma Quiz Lady. FOTO: AP icon-expand