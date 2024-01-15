Naslovnica
Nagrade kritikov: Oppenheimer in Barbie pometla s konkurenco

Los Angeles, 15. 01. 2024 07.42 | Posodobljeno pred 37 minutami

PREDVIDEN ČAS BRANJA: 6 min
Avtor
E.M.
Komentarji
0

Oppenheimer je bil veliki zmagovalec na podelitvi nagrad Critics Choice Awards 2024, domov je odnesel osem kipcev, vključno z najboljšim filmom, režiserjem (Christopher Nolan) in stranskim igralcem (Robert Downey Jr.). Sledila mu je uspešnica Barbie s šestimi zmagami, vključno z najboljšo komedijo in najboljšo pesmijo ("I'm Just Ken").

V Los Angelesu se nadaljuje sezona podeljevanja nagrad. Tokrat so bile na vrsti nagrade kritikov oziroma Critics Choice Awards. Tudi tokrat je brez večjega presenečenja največ kipcev domov odnesel film Oppenheimer, sledila mu je komedija Barbie. V televizijskem svetu je največ nagrad osvojila serija Nasledstvo. Prireditev, na kateri so bili številni znani obrazi, je povezovala komedijantka Chelsea Handler, ki je za razliko od svojega bivšega partnerja in voditelja zlatih globusov Joeja Koyja, s šalami navdušila.

Nagrade kritikov: Oppenheimer in Barbie pometla s konkurenco.
Nagrade kritikov: Oppenheimer in Barbie pometla s konkurenco. FOTO: AP

Seznam nagrajencev v filmu:

Najboljši film 

American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Morilci cvetne lune
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Uboga bitja
Saltburn

Najboljši igralec

Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio – Morilci cvetne lune
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Najboljša igralka

Lily Gladstone – Morilci cvetne lune
Sandra Hüller – Anatomija padca
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Uboga bitja

Najboljši igralec v stranski vlogi

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Morilci cvetne lune
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Uboga bitja

Nagrade kritikov: Oppenheimer in Barbie pometla s konkurenco.
Nagrade kritikov: Oppenheimer in Barbie pometla s konkurenco. FOTO: AP

Najboljša igralka v stranski vlogi

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – Barva nachu
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Julianne Moore – May December
Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Najboljši igralski ansambel

Air
Barbie
Barva nachu
The Holdovers
Morilci cvetne lune
Oppenheimer

Najboljši režiser

Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Uboga bitja
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese – Morilci cvetne lune

Najboljši izvirni scenarij

Samy Burch – May December
Alex Convery – Air
Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie
David Hemingson – The Holdovers
Celine Song – Past Lives

Emma Stone, nagrajenka za najboljšo igralko za vlogo v filmu Uboga bitja.
Emma Stone, nagrajenka za najboljšo igralko za vlogo v filmu Uboga bitja. FOTO: AP

Najboljši prilagojeni scenarij

Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
Tony McNamara –  Uboga bitja
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Morilci cvetne lune

Najboljša kinematografija

Matthew Libatique – Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto – Morilci cvetne lune
Robbie Ryan – Uboga bitja
Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

Najboljša produkcija

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Morilci cvetne lune
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
James Price, Shona Heath, Zsuzsa Mihalek – Uboga bitja
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

Najboljša montaža

William Goldenberg – Air
Nick Houy – Barbie
Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Uboga bitja
Thelma Schoonmaker – Morilci cvetne lune

Najboljša kostumografija

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
Lindy Hemming – Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – Barva nachu
Holly Waddington – Uboga bitja
Jacqueline West – Morilci cvetne lune
Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

Nagrada za najboljšo pesem je romala pesmi I'm Just Ken iz filma Barbie.
Nagrada za najboljšo pesem je romala pesmi I'm Just Ken iz filma Barbie. FOTO: AP

Najboljša maska in pričeska

Barbie
Barva nachu
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Uboga bitja
Priscilla

Najboljši vizualni učinki

The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Uboga bitja
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Najboljša komedija

American Fiction
Barbie
Bottoms
The Holdovers
Punca za vse
Uboga bitja

Najboljša animacija

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish

Najboljši tuj film

Anatomija padca
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest

Najboljša pesem

Dance the Night – Barbie
I'm Just Ken – Barbie
Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Road to Freedom – Rustin
This Wish – Wish
What Was I Made For – Barbie

Najboljša glasba

Jerskin Fendrix – Uboga bitja
Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson – Morilci cvetne lune
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

V televizijskem svetu je največ nagrad osvojila serija Nasledstvo.
V televizijskem svetu je največ nagrad osvojila serija Nasledstvo. FOTO: AP

Seznam nagrajencev na televiziji:

Najboljša dramska serija

Krona
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Loki
The Morning Show
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Succession
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Najboljši igralec v dramski seriji
Kieran Culkin – Nasledstvo
Tom Hiddleston – Loki
Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent
Jeremy Strong – Nasledstvo

Najboljša igralka v dramski seriji
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Nasledstvo
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Najboljši igralec v stranski vlogi v dramski seriji
Khalid Abdalla – Krona
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told
Matthew MacFadyen – Nasledstvo
Ke Huy Quan – Loki
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

Najboljša igralka v stranski vlogi v dramski seriji
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – Krona
Sophia Di Martino – Loki
Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Slavili so tudi ustvarjalci serije The Bear.
Slavili so tudi ustvarjalci serije The Bear. FOTO: AP

Najboljša komična serija
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Poker Face
Reservation Dogs
Shrinking
What We Do in the Shadows

Najboljši igralec v komični seriji
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows
Drew Tarver – The Other Two
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Najboljša igralka v komični seriji
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Najboljši igralec v stranski vlogi v komični seriji
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Henry Winkler – Barry

Najboljša igralka v stranski vlogi v komični seriji
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Jessica Williams – "Shrinking

Najboljša kratka serija

Beef
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Love & Death
A Murder at the End of the World
A Small Light

Nagrado za najboljši televizijski film so prejele ustvarjalke filma Quiz Lady.
Nagrado za najboljši televizijski film so prejele ustvarjalke filma Quiz Lady. FOTO: AP

Najboljši televizijski film
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Finestkind
Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
No One Will Save You
Quiz Lady
Reality

Najboljši igralec v kratki seriji oziroma televizijskem filmu 
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Tom Holland – The Crowded Room
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Steven Yeun – Beef

Najboljša igralka v kratki seriji oziroma televizijskem filmu
Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You
Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley – A Small Light
Sydney Sweeney – Reality
Juno Temple – Fargo
Ali Wong – Beef

Najboljši igralec v stranski vlogi v kratki seriji oziroma televizijskem filmu 
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers
Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death
Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry
Liev Schreiber – A Small Light
Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers

Najboljša igralka v stranski vlogi  v kratki seriji oziroma televizijskem filmu
Maria Bello – Beef
Billie Boullet – A Small Light
Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher
Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry
Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six

Najboljša tuja serija
Bargain
The Glory
The Good Mothers
The Interpreter of Silence
Lupin
Mask Girl
Moving

Najboljša animirana serija
Bluey
Bob's Burgers
Harley Quinn
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Young Love

Najboljša pogovorna oddaja
The Graham Norton Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Najboljši stand up
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits
John Early: Now More Than Ever
John Mulaney: Baby J
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Wanda Sykes – I'm an Entertainer

Critics Choice Awards nagrade kritikov filmi televizija serije nagrajenci

proofreader
15. 01. 2024 08.19
+1
Oppenheimer je eno uro predolg, lahko bi tretjino rezali in nihče ne bi opazil.
ODGOVORI
1 0

