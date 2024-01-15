Nagrade kritikov: Oppenheimer in Barbie pometla s konkurenco.

V Los Angelesu se nadaljuje sezona podeljevanja nagrad. Tokrat so bile na vrsti nagrade kritikov oziroma Critics Choice Awards. Tudi tokrat je brez večjega presenečenja največ kipcev domov odnesel film Oppenheimer, sledila mu je komedija Barbie. V televizijskem svetu je največ nagrad osvojila serija Nasledstvo. Prireditev, na kateri so bili številni znani obrazi, je povezovala komedijantka Chelsea Handler, ki je za razliko od svojega bivšega partnerja in voditelja zlatih globusov Joeja Koyja, s šalami navdušila.
Seznam nagrajencev v filmu:
Najboljši film
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Morilci cvetne lune
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Uboga bitja
Saltburn
Najboljši igralec
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio – Morilci cvetne lune
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Najboljša igralka
Lily Gladstone – Morilci cvetne lune
Sandra Hüller – Anatomija padca
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Uboga bitja
Najboljši igralec v stranski vlogi
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Morilci cvetne lune
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Uboga bitja
Najboljša igralka v stranski vlogi
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – Barva nachu
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Julianne Moore – May December
Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Najboljši igralski ansambel
Air
Barbie
Barva nachu
The Holdovers
Morilci cvetne lune
Oppenheimer
Najboljši režiser
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Uboga bitja
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese – Morilci cvetne lune
Najboljši izvirni scenarij
Samy Burch – May December
Alex Convery – Air
Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie
David Hemingson – The Holdovers
Celine Song – Past Lives
Najboljši prilagojeni scenarij
Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
Tony McNamara – Uboga bitja
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Morilci cvetne lune
Najboljša kinematografija
Matthew Libatique – Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto – Morilci cvetne lune
Robbie Ryan – Uboga bitja
Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
Najboljša produkcija
Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Morilci cvetne lune
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
James Price, Shona Heath, Zsuzsa Mihalek – Uboga bitja
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
Najboljša montaža
William Goldenberg – Air
Nick Houy – Barbie
Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Uboga bitja
Thelma Schoonmaker – Morilci cvetne lune
Najboljša kostumografija
Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
Lindy Hemming – Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – Barva nachu
Holly Waddington – Uboga bitja
Jacqueline West – Morilci cvetne lune
Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon
Najboljša maska in pričeska
Barbie
Barva nachu
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Uboga bitja
Priscilla
Najboljši vizualni učinki
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Uboga bitja
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Najboljša komedija
American Fiction
Barbie
Bottoms
The Holdovers
Punca za vse
Uboga bitja
Najboljša animacija
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
Najboljši tuj film
Anatomija padca
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
Najboljša pesem
Dance the Night – Barbie
I'm Just Ken – Barbie
Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Road to Freedom – Rustin
This Wish – Wish
What Was I Made For – Barbie
Najboljša glasba
Jerskin Fendrix – Uboga bitja
Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson – Morilci cvetne lune
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
Seznam nagrajencev na televiziji:
Najboljša dramska serija
Krona
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Loki
The Morning Show
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Succession
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Najboljši igralec v dramski seriji
Kieran Culkin – Nasledstvo
Tom Hiddleston – Loki
Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent
Jeremy Strong – Nasledstvo
Najboljša igralka v dramski seriji
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Nasledstvo
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Najboljši igralec v stranski vlogi v dramski seriji
Khalid Abdalla – Krona
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told
Matthew MacFadyen – Nasledstvo
Ke Huy Quan – Loki
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
Najboljša igralka v stranski vlogi v dramski seriji
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – Krona
Sophia Di Martino – Loki
Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
Najboljša komična serija
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Poker Face
Reservation Dogs
Shrinking
What We Do in the Shadows
Najboljši igralec v komični seriji
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows
Drew Tarver – The Other Two
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Najboljša igralka v komični seriji
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Najboljši igralec v stranski vlogi v komični seriji
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Henry Winkler – Barry
Najboljša igralka v stranski vlogi v komični seriji
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Jessica Williams – "Shrinking
Najboljša kratka serija
Beef
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Love & Death
A Murder at the End of the World
A Small Light
Najboljši televizijski film
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Finestkind
Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
No One Will Save You
Quiz Lady
Reality
Najboljši igralec v kratki seriji oziroma televizijskem filmu
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Tom Holland – The Crowded Room
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Steven Yeun – Beef
Najboljša igralka v kratki seriji oziroma televizijskem filmu
Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You
Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley – A Small Light
Sydney Sweeney – Reality
Juno Temple – Fargo
Ali Wong – Beef
Najboljši igralec v stranski vlogi v kratki seriji oziroma televizijskem filmu
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers
Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death
Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry
Liev Schreiber – A Small Light
Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers
Najboljša igralka v stranski vlogi v kratki seriji oziroma televizijskem filmu
Maria Bello – Beef
Billie Boullet – A Small Light
Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher
Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry
Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six
Najboljša tuja serija
Bargain
The Glory
The Good Mothers
The Interpreter of Silence
Lupin
Mask Girl
Moving
Najboljša animirana serija
Bluey
Bob's Burgers
Harley Quinn
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Young Love
Najboljša pogovorna oddaja
The Graham Norton Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Najboljši stand up
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits
John Early: Now More Than Ever
John Mulaney: Baby J
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Wanda Sykes – I'm an Entertainer
