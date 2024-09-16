Serija Shogun pometla s konkurenco in slavila z 18 nagradami emmy

Serija Shogun je na sinočnji 76. podelitvi televizijskih nagrad v Los Angelesu stopila v zgodovino z 18 emmyji, kar je največ doslej za serijo v eni sezoni. Shogun je med drugim dobil emmyja za najboljšo dramsko serijo, najboljšo moško in žensko glavno vlogo, ki sta ju osvojila Hiroyuki Sanada in Anna Sawai. Serija je prirejena po zgodovinskem romanu Jamesa Clavella in prikazuje zapleteno dvorno politiko fevdalne Japonske.

OGLAS

Emmyja za najboljšo komedijo je dobila serija Šale, ki ji je Jean Smart prinesla tudi emmyja za glavno žensko vlogo v komediji. Emmyja za najboljšo moško vlogo v tej kategoriji dobil Jeremey Allen White v seriji The Bear.

Serija Shogun je slavila z 18 nagradami emmy. FOTO: Profimedia icon-expand

V tekmi za emmyja za omejeno ali antološko serijo ali film je slavil Baby Reindeer, emmyja pa je dobil tudi glavni igralec kratke serije Richard Gadd. Emmyja za najboljšo žensko glavno vlogo v tej kategoriji je dobila Jodie Foster za serijo Pravi detektiv: Dežela teme. Septembrska 76. podelitev emmyjev je bila druga v letošnjem letu, potem ko so lansko podelitev zaradi stavk v Hollywoodu prestavili na letošnji januar. Z njo so nagradili serije, ki so bile predvajane med junijem 2023 in majem 2024. SEZNAM NAGRAJENCEV: Najboljša dramska serija Krona Fallout Pozlačena doba The Morning Show Mr. & Mrs. Smith Shogun Slow Horses 3 Body Problem Najboljša humoristična serija Abbott Elementary The Bear Nikar tako živahno Šale Only Murders in the Building Palm Royale Reservation Dogs What We Do in the Shadows

Jodie Foster in Lamorne Morris FOTO: Profimedia icon-expand

Glavni igralec v dramski seriji Idris Elba – Hijack Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith Walton Goggins – Fallout Gary Oldman – Slow Horses Hiroyuki Sanada – Shogun Dominic West – Krona Glavna igralka v dramski seriji Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show Carrie Coon – Pozlačena doba Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith Anna Sawai – Shogun Imelda Staunton – Krona Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show Glavni igralec v humoristični seriji Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows Larry David – Nikar tako živahno Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building Jeremy Allen White – The Bear D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Jessica Gunning in Richard Gadd FOTO: Profimedia icon-expand

Glavna igralka v humoristični seriji Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary Ayo Edebiri – The Bear Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building Maya Rudolph – Loot Jean Smart – Šale Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale Stranski igralec v dramski seriji Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun Jon Hamm – The Morning Show Mark Duplass – The Morning Show Billy Crudup – The Morning Show Takehiro Hira – Shogun Jack Lowden – Slow Horses Jonathan Pryce – Krona Stranska igralka v dramski seriji Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show Elizabeth Debicki – Krona Greta Lee – The Morning Show Lesley Manville – Krona Karen Pittman – The Morning Show Holland Taylor – The Morning Show

Jeremy Allen White, Liza Colón-Zayas in Ebon Moss-Bachrach FOTO: Profimedia icon-expand

Stranski igralec v humoristični seriji Lionel Boyce – The Bear Paul W Downs – Šale Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live Stranska igralka v humoristični seriji Carol Burnett – Palm Royale Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear Hannah Einbinder – Šale Janelle James – Abbott Elementary Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building Pogovorna oddaja The Daily Show Jimmy Kimmel Live! Late Night With Seth Meyers The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Billy Crudup FOTO: Profimedia icon-expand