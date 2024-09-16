Serija Shogun pometla s konkurenco in slavila z 18 nagradami emmy

Emmyja za najboljšo komedijo je dobila serija Šale, ki ji je Jean Smart prinesla tudi emmyja za glavno žensko vlogo v komediji. Emmyja za najboljšo moško vlogo v tej kategoriji dobil Jeremey Allen White v seriji The Bear.
V tekmi za emmyja za omejeno ali antološko serijo ali film je slavil Baby Reindeer, emmyja pa je dobil tudi glavni igralec kratke serije Richard Gadd. Emmyja za najboljšo žensko glavno vlogo v tej kategoriji je dobila Jodie Foster za serijo Pravi detektiv: Dežela teme.
Septembrska 76. podelitev emmyjev je bila druga v letošnjem letu, potem ko so lansko podelitev zaradi stavk v Hollywoodu prestavili na letošnji januar. Z njo so nagradili serije, ki so bile predvajane med junijem 2023 in majem 2024.
SEZNAM NAGRAJENCEV:
Najboljša dramska serija
Krona
Fallout
Pozlačena doba
The Morning Show
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Najboljša humoristična serija
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Nikar tako živahno
Šale
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Glavni igralec v dramski seriji
Idris Elba – Hijack
Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins – Fallout
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shogun
Dominic West – Krona
Glavna igralka v dramski seriji
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Carrie Coon – Pozlačena doba
Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai – Shogun
Imelda Staunton – Krona
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Glavni igralec v humoristični seriji
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David – Nikar tako živahno
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Glavna igralka v humoristični seriji
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph – Loot
Jean Smart – Šale
Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Stranski igralec v dramski seriji
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
Jon Hamm – The Morning Show
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira – Shogun
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce – Krona
Stranska igralka v dramski seriji
Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – Krona
Greta Lee – The Morning Show
Lesley Manville – Krona
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
Holland Taylor – The Morning Show
Stranski igralec v humoristični seriji
Lionel Boyce – The Bear
Paul W Downs – Šale
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Stranska igralka v humoristični seriji
Carol Burnett – Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Hannah Einbinder – Šale
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Pogovorna oddaja
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Režija dramske serije
Stephen Daldry – Krona
Mimi Leder – The Morning Show
Hiro Murai – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Frederick EO Toye – Shogun
Saul Metzstein – Slow Horses
Salli Richardson-Whitfield – Čas zmag: Vzpon dinastije Lakersov
Režija humoristične serije
Randall Einhorn – Abbott Elementary
Christopher Storer – The Bear
Ramy Youssef – The Bear
Guy Ritchie – Gospodje
Lucia Aniello – Hacks
Mary Lou Belli – The Ms Pat Show
Scenarij za dramsko serijo
Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare – Krona
Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner – Fallout
Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks – Shogun
Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente – Shogun
Will Smith – Slow Horses
Scenarij za humoristično serijo
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Christopher Storer – The Bear
Meredith Scardino and Sam Means – Girls5eva
Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Šale
Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider – The Other Two
Jake Bender and Zach Dunn – What We Do in the Shadows
Najboljši resničnostni program
Neverjetna dirka
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
