Voyo
Film/TV

Serija Shogun pometla s konkurenco in slavila z 18 nagradami emmy

Los Angeles, 16. 09. 2024 07.00 | Posodobljeno pred 1 uro

PREDVIDEN ČAS BRANJA: 3 min
Avtor
STA, K. Z.
Komentarji
0

Serija Shogun je na sinočnji 76. podelitvi televizijskih nagrad v Los Angelesu stopila v zgodovino z 18 emmyji, kar je največ doslej za serijo v eni sezoni. Shogun je med drugim dobil emmyja za najboljšo dramsko serijo, najboljšo moško in žensko glavno vlogo, ki sta ju osvojila Hiroyuki Sanada in Anna Sawai. Serija je prirejena po zgodovinskem romanu Jamesa Clavella in prikazuje zapleteno dvorno politiko fevdalne Japonske.

Emmyja za najboljšo komedijo je dobila serija Šale, ki ji je Jean Smart prinesla tudi emmyja za glavno žensko vlogo v komediji. Emmyja za najboljšo moško vlogo v tej kategoriji dobil Jeremey Allen White v seriji The Bear.

Serija Shogun je slavila z 18 nagradami emmy.
Serija Shogun je slavila z 18 nagradami emmy. FOTO: Profimedia

V tekmi za emmyja za omejeno ali antološko serijo ali film je slavil Baby Reindeer, emmyja pa je dobil tudi glavni igralec kratke serije Richard Gadd. Emmyja za najboljšo žensko glavno vlogo v tej kategoriji je dobila Jodie Foster za serijo Pravi detektiv: Dežela teme.

Septembrska 76. podelitev emmyjev je bila druga v letošnjem letu, potem ko so lansko podelitev zaradi stavk v Hollywoodu prestavili na letošnji januar. Z njo so nagradili serije, ki so bile predvajane med junijem 2023 in majem 2024.

SEZNAM NAGRAJENCEV:

Najboljša dramska serija

Krona

Fallout

Pozlačena doba

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Najboljša humoristična serija

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Nikar tako živahno

Šale 

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Jodie Foster in Lamorne Morris
Jodie Foster in Lamorne Morris FOTO: Profimedia

Glavni igralec v dramski seriji

Idris Elba – Hijack

Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins – Fallout

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shogun

Dominic West – Krona

Glavna igralka v dramski seriji

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Carrie Coon – Pozlačena doba

Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai – Shogun

Imelda Staunton – Krona

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Glavni igralec v humoristični seriji

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David – Nikar tako živahno

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Jessica Gunning in Richard Gadd
Jessica Gunning in Richard Gadd FOTO: Profimedia

Glavna igralka v humoristični seriji

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph – Loot

Jean Smart – Šale 

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Stranski igralec v dramski seriji

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Jon Hamm – The Morning Show

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira – Shogun

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce – Krona

Stranska igralka v dramski seriji

Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – Krona

Greta Lee – The Morning Show

Lesley Manville – Krona

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Holland Taylor – The Morning Show

Jeremy Allen White, Liza Colón-Zayas in Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Jeremy Allen White, Liza Colón-Zayas in Ebon Moss-Bachrach FOTO: Profimedia

Stranski igralec v humoristični seriji

Lionel Boyce – The Bear

Paul W Downs – Šale 

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Stranska igralka v humoristični seriji

Carol Burnett – Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbinder – Šale 

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Pogovorna oddaja

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Billy Crudup
Billy Crudup FOTO: Profimedia

Režija dramske serije

Stephen Daldry – Krona

Mimi Leder – The Morning Show

Hiro Murai – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Frederick EO Toye – Shogun

Saul Metzstein – Slow Horses

Salli Richardson-Whitfield – Čas zmag: Vzpon dinastije Lakersov

Režija humoristične serije 

Randall Einhorn – Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer – The Bear

Ramy Youssef – The Bear

Guy Ritchie – Gospodje

Lucia Aniello – Hacks

Mary Lou Belli – The Ms Pat Show

Scenarij za dramsko serijo 

Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare – Krona

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner – Fallout

Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks – Shogun

Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente – Shogun

Will Smith – Slow Horses

Scenarij za humoristično serijo 

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer – The Bear

Meredith Scardino and Sam Means – Girls5eva

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Šale 

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider – The Other Two

Jake Bender and Zach Dunn – What We Do in the Shadows

Najboljši resničnostni program

Neverjetna dirka

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

emmy nagrade podelitev
Naslednji članek Shailene Woodley bo v biografskem filmu upodobila pevko Janis Joplin

Boštjan Gombač: 'Sodelovati z Anžetom Rozmanom je krasno, ker je piflar'

Anže Rozman z glasbo v dokumentarcu Beckham nominiran za emmyja

Znane nominacije za nagrade emmy: Vodita seriji Shogun in The Bear

