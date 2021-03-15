Znane nominacije za letošnjo podelitev oskarjev

Znani so nominiranci, ki se bodo na 93. podelitvi nagrad oskar podali v boj za prestižno nagrado. Nominacije po posameznih kategorijah sta v živo iz Londona sporočila Nick Jonas in Priyanka Chopra. Letošnja podelitev, ki je bila zaradi pandemije prestavljena na kasnejši datum, se bo odvila v nedeljo, 25. aprila.

Najboljši film:

"The Father"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7″

Najboljši glavni igralec:

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins,"The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Steven Yeun, "Minari"

Najboljša glavna igralka:

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Vanessa Kirby,"Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Najboljši stranski igralec:

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Leslie Odom Jr.,"One Night in Miami"

Paul Raci,"Sound of Metal"

Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Najboljša stranska igralka:

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"

Youn Yuh-jung, "Minari"

Najboljši režiser:

Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"

David Fincher,"Mank"

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"

Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Najboljši tujejezični film:

"Another Round" - Danska

"Better Days" - Hong Kong

"Collective" - Romunija

"The Man Who Sold His Skin" - Tunizija

''Quo Vadis, Aida?'' - Bosna in Hercegovina

Najboljši animirani film:

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"

"Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"

Najboljši izvirni scenarij:

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Minari"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"TheTrial of the Chicago 7"

Najboljši prirejeni scenarij:

"Borat Subsequent MovieFilm"

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"One Night in Miami"

"The White Tiger"

Najboljši dokumentarni film:

"Collective"

"Crip Camp"

"The Mole Agent"

"My Octopus Teacher"

"Time"

Najboljša kostumografija:

"Emma"

"Ma Rainey's Blackbottom"

"Mank"

"Mulan"

"Pinocchio"

Najboljša filmska maska in ličenje:

"Emma"

"Hillbilly Elegy"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"Pinocchio"

Najboljša izvirna pesem:

"Fight For You"iz filma ''Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Hear My Voice"iz filma "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Husavik"iz filma "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"

"lo Sì (Seen)"iz filma "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)"

"Speak Now"iz filma "One Night in Miami"

Najboljša izvirna glasbena podlaga:

"Da 5 Bloods"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"News of the World"

"Soul"

Najboljši zvok:

"Greyhound"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Soul"

"Sound of Metal"

Najboljša fotografija:

Sean Bobbitt, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Erik Messerschmidt,"Mank"

Dariusz Wolski, "News of the World"

Joshua James Richards,"Nomadland"

Phedon Papamichael , "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Najboljši kratkometražni dokumentarni film:

"Colette"

"A Concerto Is a Conversation"

"Do Not Split"

"Hunger Ward"

"A Love Song For Latasha"

Najboljši kratkometražni animirani film:

"Burrow"

"Genius Loci"

"If Anything Happens I Love You"

"Opera"

"Yes-People"

Najboljši kratkometražni igrani film:

"Feeling Through"

"The Letter Room"

"The Present"

"Two Distant Strangers"

"White Eye"

Najboljši posebni vizualni učinki:

"Love and Monsters"

"The Midnight Sky"

"Mulan"

"The One and Only Ivan"

"Tenet"

Najboljša montaža slike:

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Najboljša scenografija:

"The Father"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Tenet"