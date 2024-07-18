Znane nominacije za nagrade emmy: Vodita seriji Shōgun in The Bear

Najboljša dramska serija

Krona

Fallout

Pozlačena doba

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Najboljša humoristična serija

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Nikar tako živahno

Šale

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Glavni igralec v dramski seriji

Idris Elba – Hijack

Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins – Fallout

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Dominic West – Krona

Glavna igralka v dramski seriji

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Carrie Coon – Pozlačena doba

Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Imelda Staunton – Krona

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Glavni igralec v humoristični seriji

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David – Nikar tako živahno

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Glavna igralka v humoristični seriji

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph – Loot

Jean Smart – Šale

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale