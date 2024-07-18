Svetli način
Voyo
Film/TV

Znane nominacije za nagrade emmy: Vodita seriji Shōgun in The Bear

Los Angeles, 18. 07. 2024 09.07 | Posodobljeno pred eno minuto

Avtor
E.M.
Znane so nominacije za prestižne televizijske nagrade emmy, s katerimi televizijska Akademija vsako leto nagradi najboljše ustvarjalce televizijskih vsebin. Največ, kar 25 nominacij, je tokrat prejela japonska serija Shōgun. S 23 nominacijami ji sledi serija The Bear. 76. podelitev emmyjev se bo v Los Angelesu odvila 15. septembra, voditelj prireditve še ni znan.

Zasedba serije Shōgun.

Zasedba serije Shōgun.
Zasedba serije Shōgun. FOTO: Profimedia

Najboljša dramska serija

Krona

Fallout

Pozlačena doba

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Najboljša humoristična serija

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Nikar tako živahno

Šale 

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Glavni igralec v dramski seriji

Idris Elba – Hijack

Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins – Fallout

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Dominic West – Krona

Glavna igralka v dramski seriji

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Carrie Coon – Pozlačena doba

Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Imelda Staunton – Krona

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Glavni igralec v humoristični seriji

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David – Nikar tako živahno

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Glavna igralka v humoristični seriji

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph – Loot

Jean Smart – Šale 

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Zvezdnika serije The Bear.
Zvezdnika serije The Bear. FOTO: Profimedia

Stranski igralec v dramski seriji

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Jon Hamm – The Morning Show

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira – Shōgun

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce – Krona

Stranska igralka v dramski seriji

Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – Krona

Greta Lee – The Morning Show

Lesley Manville – Krona

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Holland Taylor – The Morning Show

Stranski igralec v humoristični seriji

Lionel Boyce – The Bear

Paul W Downs – Šale 

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Stranska igralka v humoristični seriji

Carol Burnett – Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbinder – Šale 

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Med nominiranci je tudi legendarna Meryl Streep.
Med nominiranci je tudi legendarna Meryl Streep. FOTO: AP

Pogovorna oddaja

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Režija dramske serije

Stephen Daldry – Krona

Mimi Leder – The Morning Show

Hiro Murai – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Frederick EO Toye – Shōgun

Saul Metzstein – Slow Horses

Salli Richardson-Whitfield – Čas zmag: Vzpon dinastije Lakersov

Režija humoristične serije 

Randall Einhorn – Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer – The Bear

Ramy Youssef – The Bear

Guy Ritchie – Gospodje

Lucia Aniello – Hacks

Mary Lou Belli – The Ms Pat Show

Scenarij za dramsko serijo 

Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare – Krona

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner – Fallout

Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks – Shogun

Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente – Shogun

Will Smith – Slow Horses

Scenarij za humoristično serijo 

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer – The Bear

Meredith Scardino and Sam Means – Girls5eva

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Šale 

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider – The Other Two

Jake Bender and Zach Dunn – What We Do in the Shadows

Najboljši resničnostni program

Neverjetna dirka

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

