Znani dobitniki nagrad po izboru kritikov

V Los Angelesu se je odvila 28. podelitev nagrad po izboru filmskih in televizijskih kritikov. Pod taktirko voditeljice Chelsea Handler so zmagovalci večera postali film Everything Everywhere All at Once, komična serija Abbott Elementary ter dramska serija Pokličite Saula, medtem ko je posebno nagrado #SeeHer domov odnesla igralka Janelle Monáe. Nagrado za življenjsko delo je prejel Jeff Bridges.
Najboljši film
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Avatar: Pot vode
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Najboljša igralka
Cate Blanchett , Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Najboljši igralec
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Austin Butler, Elvis
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy , Living
Najboljši režiser
Daniel Kwan in Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
James Cameron, Avatar: Pot vode
Damien Chazelle, Babylon
Todd Field, Tár
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
S.S. Rajamouli, RRR
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Najboljša kratka serija
The Dropout
Gaslit
The Girl from Plainville
The Offer
Pam & Tommy
Station Eleven
This Is Going to Hurt
Under the Banner of Heaven
Najboljša dramska serija
Better Call Saul
Andor
Bad Sisters
Krona
Evforija
The Good Fight
Zmajeva hiša
Severance
Yellowstone
Najboljša komedija
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
Neznosno breme ogromnega talenta
Najboljša igralska zasedba
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
The Woman King
Women Talking
Najboljša pogovorna oddaja
Prejšnji teden: Nocoj z Johnom Oliverjem
The Amber Ruffin Show
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Najboljša animirana serija
Harley Quinn
Bluey
Bob's Burgers
Prvinsko
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Undone
Najboljša igralka v dramski seriji
Zendaya, Evforija
Christine Baranski, Dober boj
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, To smo mi
Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone
Najboljši igralec v dramski seriji
Bob Odenkirk, Pokličite Saula
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Sterling K. Brown, To smo mi
Diego Luna, Andor
Adam Scott, Severance
Antony Starr, The Boys
Najboljši vizualni učinki
Avatar: Pot vode
Batman
Črni panter 2
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
Najboljša komična serija
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Better Things
Ghosts
Hacks
Reboot
Reservation Dogs
Najboljša igralka v komični seriji
Jean Smart, Hacks
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, Stevardesa
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva
Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs
Najboljši igralec v komični seriji
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Matt Berry, Kaj počnemo v mraku
Bill Hader, Barry
Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Najboljša pesem
Naatu Naatu, RRR
Lift Me Up, Črni panter 2
Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick
Carolina, Where the Crawdads Sing
New Body Rhumba, White Noise
Najboljši scenarij
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushne, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Najboljša stranska igralka
Angela Bassett, Črni panter 2
Jessie Buckley, Women Talking
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Najboljši stranski igralec
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Najboljši stranski igralec v komični seriji
Henry Winkler, Barry
Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
Leslie Jordan, Call Me Kat
James Marsden, Dead to Me
Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Najboljša stranska igralka v komični seriji
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Marcia Gay Harden, Uncoupled
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Annie Potts, Mladi Sheldon
Najboljši stranski igralec v dramski seriji
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Andre Braugher, Dober boj
Ismael Cruz Córdova, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Michael Emerson, Evil
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Matt Smith, Zmajeva hiša
Najboljša stranska igralka v dramski seriji
Jennifer Coolidge, Beli lotos
Milly Alcock, Zmajeva hiša
Carol Burnett, Pokličite Saula
Julia Garner, Ozark
Audra McDonald,Dober boj
Rhea Seehorn, Pokličite Saula
Najboljši tujejezični film
RRR
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave