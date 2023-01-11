Znani dobitniki nagrad po izboru kritikov

FILM/TV

V Los Angelesu se nadaljuje sezona podeljevanja nagrad. V Century Plaza hotelu so pretekli konec tedna podelili nagrade Critics Choice oziroma nagrade po izboru filmskih in televizijskih kritikov. Na 28. podelitvi tovrstnih nagrad so slavili film Everything Everywhere All at Once, komična serija Abbott Elementary ter dramska serija Pokličite Saula. Podelitev je vodila Chelsea Handler.

V Los Angelesu se je odvila 28. podelitev nagrad po izboru filmskih in televizijskih kritikov. Pod taktirko voditeljice Chelsea Handler so zmagovalci večera postali film Everything Everywhere All at Once, komična serija Abbott Elementary ter dramska serija Pokličite Saula, medtem ko je posebno nagrado #SeeHer domov odnesla igralka Janelle Monáe. Nagrado za življenjsko delo je prejel Jeff Bridges.

Zasedba filma Everything Everywhere All at Once
Zasedba filma Everything Everywhere All at OnceFOTO: Profimeda

Najboljši film

Everything Everywhere All at Once 

Avatar: Pot vode

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár 

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

 

Najboljša igralka

Cate Blanchett , Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

 

Najboljši igralec

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Austin Butler, Elvis

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy , Living

Nagrajenka Cate Blanchett.
Nagrajenka Cate Blanchett.FOTO: Profimeda

Najboljši režiser

Daniel Kwan in Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

James Cameron, Avatar: Pot vode

Damien Chazelle, Babylon

Todd Field, Tár

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

S.S. Rajamouli, RRR

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

 

Najboljša kratka serija

The Dropout

Gaslit

The Girl from Plainville

The Offer

Pam & Tommy

Station Eleven

This Is Going to Hurt

Under the Banner of Heaven

 

Najboljša dramska serija

Better Call Saul

Andor

Bad Sisters

Krona

Evforija

The Good Fight

Zmajeva hiša

Severance

Yellowstone

Nagrajenec Brendan Fraser.
Nagrajenec Brendan Fraser.FOTO: Profimeda

Najboljša komedija

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

Neznosno breme ogromnega talenta

 

Najboljša igralska zasedba 

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

The Woman King

Women Talking

 

Najboljša pogovorna oddaja

Prejšnji teden: Nocoj z Johnom Oliverjem

The Amber Ruffin Show

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Zasedba serije Abbott Elementary.
Zasedba serije Abbott Elementary.FOTO: Profimeda

Najboljša animirana serija 

Harley Quinn

Bluey

Bob's Burgers

Prvinsko

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Undone

 

Najboljša igralka v dramski seriji

Zendaya, Evforija

Christine Baranski, Dober boj

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, To smo mi 

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone

 

Najboljši igralec v dramski seriji

Bob Odenkirk, Pokličite Saula

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Sterling K. Brown, To smo mi 

Diego Luna, Andor

Adam Scott, Severance

Antony Starr, The Boys

Nagrajenka Angela Bassett.
Nagrajenka Angela Bassett.FOTO: Profimeda

Najboljši vizualni učinki

Avatar: Pot vode

Batman

Črni panter 2

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

 

Najboljša komična serija

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Better Things

Ghosts

Hacks

Reboot

Reservation Dogs

 

Najboljša igralka v komični seriji

Jean Smart, Hacks

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, Stevardesa 

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs

Nagrajenec Ke Huy Quan.
Nagrajenec Ke Huy Quan.FOTO: Profimedia

Najboljši igralec v komični seriji

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Matt Berry, Kaj počnemo v mraku

Bill Hader, Barry

Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

 

Najboljša pesem

Naatu Naatu, RRR

Lift Me Up, Črni panter 2

Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick

Carolina, Where the Crawdads Sing

New Body Rhumba, White Noise

 

Najboljši scenarij

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushne, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Nagrajenka Jennifer Coolidge.
Nagrajenka Jennifer Coolidge.FOTO: Profimeda

Najboljša stranska igralka

Angela Bassett, Črni panter 2

Jessie Buckley, Women Talking

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

 

Najboljši stranski igralec 

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

 

Najboljši stranski igralec v komični seriji

Henry Winkler, Barry

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts

Leslie Jordan, Call Me Kat

James Marsden, Dead to Me

Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Nagrajenec S. S. Rajamouli (RRR).
Nagrajenec S. S. Rajamouli (RRR).FOTO: Profimedia

Najboljša stranska igralka v komični seriji

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Marcia Gay Harden, Uncoupled

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Annie Potts, Mladi Sheldon

 

Najboljši stranski igralec v dramski seriji

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Andre Braugher, Dober boj

Ismael Cruz Córdova, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Michael Emerson, Evil

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Matt Smith, Zmajeva hiša

 

Najboljša stranska igralka v dramski seriji

Jennifer Coolidge, Beli lotos

Milly Alcock, Zmajeva hiša

Carol Burnett, Pokličite Saula

Julia Garner, Ozark

Audra McDonald,Dober boj

Rhea Seehorn, Pokličite Saula

 

Najboljši tujejezični film

RRR

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Decision to Leave

