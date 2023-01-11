Znani dobitniki nagrad po izboru kritikov

V Los Angelesu se nadaljuje sezona podeljevanja nagrad. V Century Plaza hotelu so pretekli konec tedna podelili nagrade Critics Choice oziroma nagrade po izboru filmskih in televizijskih kritikov. Na 28. podelitvi tovrstnih nagrad so slavili film Everything Everywhere All at Once, komična serija Abbott Elementary ter dramska serija Pokličite Saula. Podelitev je vodila Chelsea Handler.

icon-expand Zasedba filma Everything Everywhere All at Once FOTO: Profimeda

Najboljši film Everything Everywhere All at Once Avatar: Pot vode Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin Elvis The Fabelmans Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery RRR Tár Top Gun: Maverick Women Talking Najboljša igralka Cate Blanchett , Tár Viola Davis, The Woman King Danielle Deadwyler, Till Margot Robbie, Babylon Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once Najboljši igralec Brendan Fraser, The Whale Austin Butler, Elvis Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin Paul Mescal, Aftersun Bill Nighy , Living

icon-expand Nagrajenka Cate Blanchett. FOTO: Profimeda

Najboljši režiser Daniel Kwan in Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once James Cameron, Avatar: Pot vode Damien Chazelle, Babylon Todd Field, Tár Baz Luhrmann, Elvis Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin Sarah Polley, Women Talking Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King S.S. Rajamouli, RRR Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans Najboljša kratka serija The Dropout Gaslit The Girl from Plainville The Offer Pam & Tommy Station Eleven This Is Going to Hurt Under the Banner of Heaven Najboljša dramska serija Better Call Saul Andor Bad Sisters Krona Evforija The Good Fight Zmajeva hiša Severance Yellowstone

icon-expand Nagrajenec Brendan Fraser. FOTO: Profimeda

Najboljša komedija Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery The Banshees of Inisherin Bros Everything Everywhere All at Once Triangle of Sadness Neznosno breme ogromnega talenta Najboljša igralska zasedba Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All at Once The Fabelmans The Woman King Women Talking Najboljša pogovorna oddaja Prejšnji teden: Nocoj z Johnom Oliverjem The Amber Ruffin Show Full Frontal with Samantha Bee The Kelly Clarkson Show Late Night with Seth Meyers Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

icon-expand Zasedba serije Abbott Elementary. FOTO: Profimeda

Najboljša animirana serija Harley Quinn Bluey Bob's Burgers Prvinsko Star Trek: Lower Decks Undone Najboljša igralka v dramski seriji Zendaya, Evforija Christine Baranski, Dober boj Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters Laura Linney, Ozark Mandy Moore, To smo mi Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone Najboljši igralec v dramski seriji Bob Odenkirk, Pokličite Saula Jeff Bridges, The Old Man Sterling K. Brown, To smo mi Diego Luna, Andor Adam Scott, Severance Antony Starr, The Boys

icon-expand Nagrajenka Angela Bassett. FOTO: Profimeda

Najboljši vizualni učinki Avatar: Pot vode Batman Črni panter 2 Everything Everywhere All at Once RRR Top Gun: Maverick Najboljša komična serija Abbott Elementary Barry The Bear Better Things Ghosts Hacks Reboot Reservation Dogs Najboljša igralka v komični seriji Jean Smart, Hacks Christina Applegate, Dead to Me Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Kaley Cuoco, Stevardesa Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs

icon-expand Nagrajenec Ke Huy Quan. FOTO: Profimedia

Najboljši igralec v komični seriji Jeremy Allen White, The Bear Matt Berry, Kaj počnemo v mraku Bill Hader, Barry Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs Najboljša pesem Naatu Naatu, RRR Lift Me Up, Črni panter 2 Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick Carolina, Where the Crawdads Sing New Body Rhumba, White Noise Najboljši scenarij Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once Charlotte Wells, Aftersun Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushne, The Fabelmans Todd Field, Tár

icon-expand Nagrajenka Jennifer Coolidge. FOTO: Profimeda

Najboljša stranska igralka Angela Bassett, Črni panter 2 Jessie Buckley, Women Talking Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Najboljši stranski igralec Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once Paul Dano, The Fabelmans Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway Najboljši stranski igralec v komični seriji Henry Winkler, Barry Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts Leslie Jordan, Call Me Kat James Marsden, Dead to Me Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

icon-expand Nagrajenec S. S. Rajamouli (RRR). FOTO: Profimedia