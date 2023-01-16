Znani so nominiranci britanskih filmskih nagrad bafta

"Komaj čakam, da vidim Richarda E. Granta stopiti na oder. Richard, ki ga domače občinstvo zelo ljubi, vzbuja tudi veliko spoštovanje svojih kolegov iz industrije. In ne morem si zamisliti nikogar, ki bi bolje dopolnil Richardovo ostro duhovitost in vodil podelitev nagrad bafta, kot je Alison Hammond, s svojim briljantnim, zabavnim in odkritim vodenjem v stilu intervjuja," je povedala direktorica združenja Bafta, Jane Millichip.
Med nominiranci v kategoriji najobetavnejšega mladega igralca oziroma igralke sta zvezdnici serije Beli lotus, Emma Mackey in Aimee Lou Wood, nominirani pa so tudi igralci Naomi Ackie, Sheila Atim in Daryl McCormack. Največ nominacij si je prislužil film Na zahodu nič novega, kar 14, z desetimi pa mu sledi komedija The Banshees Of Inisherin.
SEZNAM NOMINIRANCEV NAGRAD BAFTA:
Najboljši film
Na zahodu nič novega
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Najboljši britanski film
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian And Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Najboljša glavna igralka
Ana de Armas in Blonde
Cate Blanchett in TÁR
Viola Davis in The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler in Till
Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Najboljši glavni igralec
Austin Butler in Elvis
Brendan Fraser in The Whale
Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal in Aftersun
Bill Nighy in Living
Najboljša stranska igralka
Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau in The Whale
Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness
Lashana Lynch in The Woman King
Carey Mulligan in She Said
Najboljši stranski igralec
Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward in Empire of Light
Najboljši režiser
Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Todd Field, Tár
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
Izjemen prvenec britanskega scenarista, režiserja ali producenta
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre, Blue Jean
Marie Lidén, Electric Malady
Katy Brand, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Maia Kenworthy, Rebellion
Najboljši prirejen scenarij
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet On The Western Front
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
Colm Bairéad, The Quiet Girl
Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale
Najboljši scenarij
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Najobetavnejši igralec ali igralka
Aimee Lou Wood
Emma Mackey
Daryl McCormack
Sheila Atim
Naomi Ackie
Najboljši dokumentarni film
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Najboljši tujejezični film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision To Leave
The Quiet Girl