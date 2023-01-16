Znani so nominiranci britanskih filmskih nagrad bafta

Med nominiranci v kategoriji najobetavnejšega mladega igralca oziroma igralke sta zvezdnici serije Beli lotus , Emma Mackey in Aimee Lou Wood , nominirani pa so tudi igralci Naomi Ackie , Sheila Atim in Daryl McCormack . Največ nominacij si je prislužil film Na zahodu nič novega , kar 14, z desetimi pa mu sledi komedija The Banshees Of Inisherin .

"Komaj čakam, da vidim Richarda E. Granta stopiti na oder. Richard, ki ga domače občinstvo zelo ljubi, vzbuja tudi veliko spoštovanje svojih kolegov iz industrije. In ne morem si zamisliti nikogar, ki bi bolje dopolnil Richardovo ostro duhovitost in vodil podelitev nagrad bafta, kot je Alison Hammond, s svojim briljantnim, zabavnim in odkritim vodenjem v stilu intervjuja," je povedala direktorica združenja Bafta, Jane Millichip .

SEZNAM NOMINIRANCEV NAGRAD BAFTA:

Najboljši film

Na zahodu nič novega

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár





Najboljši britanski film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder





Najboljša glavna igralka

Ana de Armas in Blonde

Cate Blanchett in TÁR

Viola Davis in The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler in Till

Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once





Najboljši glavni igralec

Austin Butler in Elvis

Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal in Aftersun

Bill Nighy in Living





Najboljša stranska igralka

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau in The Whale

Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness

Lashana Lynch in The Woman King

Carey Mulligan in She Said





Najboljši stranski igralec

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward in Empire of Light





Najboljši režiser

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Todd Field, Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King





Izjemen prvenec britanskega scenarista, režiserja ali producenta

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre, Blue Jean

Marie Lidén, Electric Malady

Katy Brand, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Maia Kenworthy, Rebellion





Najboljši prirejen scenarij

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet On The Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Colm Bairéad, The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said

Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale





Najboljši scenarij

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness





Najobetavnejši igralec ali igralka

Aimee Lou Wood

Emma Mackey

Daryl McCormack

Sheila Atim

Naomi Ackie





Najboljši dokumentarni film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny





Najboljši tujejezični film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl