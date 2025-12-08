Svetli način
Naslovnica POP 30SlovenijaČrna kronikaTujinaDejstvaTuja scenaVeriga dobrih ljudiČas za zemljoCesteTV spored Novice SlovenijaČrna kronikaTujinaGospodarstvoZnanost in tehnologijaFokusInšpektorSvet Šport Liga prvakovNogometMotoGPKošarkaBorilni športiOdbojkaZimski športiDrugi športi POP IN Domača scenaTuja scenaSerijeGlasba Film/TVZanimivosti POPKAST PolitikaGospodarstvoŠportZabavaOstalo Vreme Radarska slika padavinVreme v gorahSlovenijaTujinaČrna kronikaDomača scena Sveže TrenutnoPred enim letomPred petimi letiPred desetimi leti TV oddaje Na lovuNemirna kriVOYOLjubezen po domačeGospod profesorŠtartaj, Slovenija!Fino o financahPrijavi se Voyo
Film/TV

Znani so nominiranci za zlate globuse

Los Angeles, 08. 12. 2025 16.20 | Posodobljeno pred eno minuto

PREDVIDEN ČAS BRANJA: 2 min
Avtor
K.Z.
Komentarji
0

Znani so nominiranci za 83. podelitev zlatih globusov. Podelitev, ki bo 11. januarja prihodnje leto, bo vodila komičarka Nikki Glaser, nominiranci pa se bodo za kipce potegovali v 28 kategorijah. Prvič so razglasili tiste, ki bodo tekmovali za najboljši podkast, med največkrat nominiranimi filmi vodi One Battle After Another, med serijami pa Beli lotus.

Marlon Wayans in Skye P. Marshall sta razglasila nominirance za 83. podelitev zlatih globusov. Devet kipcev lahko osvoji film One Battle After Another, z osmimi mu sledi Sentimental Value, eno nominacijo manj pa si je prislužil film Grešniki. Med serijami s šestimi nominacijami vodi Beli lotus, za petami pa mu je Adolescenca z nominacijo manj.

Podelili bodo 83. zlate globuse.
Podelili bodo 83. zlate globuse. FOTO: Profimeda

Seznam nominirancev glavnih kategorij:

Najboljša serija:

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

Beli lotus

Muzikal ali glasbena serija:

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Najboljša igralka dramske serije:

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, MobLand

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren FOTO: Profimedia

Najboljši igralec dramske serije:

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Najboljša stranska igralka v seriji:

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Najboljši stranski igralec v seriji:

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Owen Cooper
Owen Cooper FOTO: AP

Najboljša podkast oddaja:

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang With Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Smartless

Up First

Najboljši film:

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Najboljši muzikal ali komedija:

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Najboljši animirani film:

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Najboljša igralka:

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence FOTO: Profimedia

Najboljši igralec:

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Najboljša igralka v muzikalu ali komediji:

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Najboljši igralec v muzikalu ali komediji:

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet FOTO: AP

Najboljša stranska igralka:

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Najboljši stranski igralec:

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Najboljša režija:

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Najboljši scenarij:

One Battle After Another

Marty Supreme

Sinners

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Hamnet

zlati globusi nominacije
Naslednji članek

Scarlett Johansson v pogajanjih za film Batman 2

  • Igra Ena več
  • beep-boop figurica
  • dollhouse
  • Pandica gabby
  • kinetični pesek
  • hiša set dora
  • Squishy maker
  • vesoljska raketa
  • kimmon
  • otroci proti staršem
  • Resnica ali laž
  • Gasilsko vozilo smrkci
  • Paw patrol
  • avtobus
  • Žerjav rubblecrew
KOMENTARJI (0)

Opozorilo: 297. členu Kazenskega zakonika je posameznik kazensko odgovoren za javno spodbujanje sovraštva, nasilja ali nestrpnosti.

PRAVILA ZA OBJAVO KOMENTARJEV
Novice SlovenijaČrna kronikaTujinaGospodarstvoFinanceZnanost in tehnologijaČas za ZemljoVeriga dobrih ljudi
Šport NogometLiga prvakovLiga EvropaMotoGPKošarkaZimski športiBorilni športiDrugi športiŠportne serije
POP IN Domača scenaTuja scenaSerijeGlasbaFilm/TVZanimivosti
TV oddaje Na lovuNemirna kriVOYOLjubezen po domačeGospod profesorŠtartaj, Slovenija!Fino o financahPrijavi seTop pop video
Ostalo VremeCesteSvežeTV sporedVoyo
ISSN 1581-3711
Oglaševanje Uredništvo PRO PLUS Kariera Moderiranje Piškotki Spremeni nastavitve piškotkov Politika zasebnosti Splošni pogoji Pravila ravnanja za zaščito otrok Spored oddajanih avtorskih del Uporaba umetne inteligence
24ur.com
ISSN 1581-3711 © 2023
24ur.com, Vse pravice pridržane Verzija: 1385