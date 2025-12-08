Znani so nominiranci za zlate globuse

Znani so nominiranci za 83. podelitev zlatih globusov. Podelitev, ki bo 11. januarja prihodnje leto, bo vodila komičarka Nikki Glaser, nominiranci pa se bodo za kipce potegovali v 28 kategorijah. Prvič so razglasili tiste, ki bodo tekmovali za najboljši podkast, med največkrat nominiranimi filmi vodi One Battle After Another, med serijami pa Beli lotus.

Marlon Wayans in Skye P. Marshall sta razglasila nominirance za 83. podelitev zlatih globusov. Devet kipcev lahko osvoji film One Battle After Another, z osmimi mu sledi Sentimental Value, eno nominacijo manj pa si je prislužil film Grešniki. Med serijami s šestimi nominacijami vodi Beli lotus, za petami pa mu je Adolescenca z nominacijo manj.

Podelili bodo 83. zlate globuse. FOTO: Profimeda icon-expand

Seznam nominirancev glavnih kategorij:

Najboljša serija:

The Diplomat The Pitt Pluribus Severance Slow Horses Beli lotus

Muzikal ali glasbena serija:

Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks Nobody Wants This Only Murders in the Building The Studio

Najboljša igralka dramske serije:

Kathy Bates, Matlock Britt Lower, Severance Helen Mirren, MobLand Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us Keri Russell, The Diplomat Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Helen Mirren FOTO: Profimedia icon-expand

Najboljši igralec dramske serije:

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise Diego Luna, Andor Gary Oldman, Slow Horses Mark Ruffalo, Task Adam Scott, Severance Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Najboljša stranska igralka v seriji:

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus Erin Doherty, Adolescence Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Catherine O'Hara, The Studio Parker Posey, The White Lotus Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Najboljši stranski igralec v seriji:

Owen Cooper, Adolescence Billy Crudup, The Morning Show Walton Goggins, The White Lotus Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus Tramell Tillman, Severance Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Owen Cooper FOTO: AP icon-expand

Najboljša podkast oddaja:

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard Call Her Daddy Good Hang With Amy Poehler The Mel Robbins Podcast Smartless Up First

Najboljši film:

Frankenstein Hamnet It Was Just an Accident The Secret Agent Sentimental Value Sinners

Najboljši muzikal ali komedija:

Blue Moon Bugonia Marty Supreme No Other Choice Nouvelle Vague One Battle After Another

Najboljši animirani film:

Arco Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Elio KPop Demon Hunters Little Amélie or the Character of Rain Zootopia 2

Najboljša igralka:

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value Julia Roberts, After the Hunt Tessa Thompson, Hedda Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Jennifer Lawrence FOTO: Profimedia icon-expand

Najboljši igralec:

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine Michael B. Jordan, Sinners Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Najboljša igralka v muzikalu ali komediji:

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee Emma Stone, Bugonia

Najboljši igralec v muzikalu ali komediji:

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme George Clooney, Jay Kelly Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Timothée Chalamet FOTO: AP icon-expand

Najboljša stranska igralka:

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value Amy Madigan, Weapons Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Najboljši stranski igralec:

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein Paul Mescal, Hamnet Sean Penn, One Battle After Another Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Najboljša režija:

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another Ryan Coogler, Sinners Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Najboljši scenarij: