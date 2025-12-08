Znani so nominiranci za zlate globuse

Marlon Wayans in Skye P. Marshall sta razglasila nominirance za 83. podelitev zlatih globusov. Devet kipcev lahko osvoji film One Battle After Another, z osmimi mu sledi Sentimental Value, eno nominacijo manj pa si je prislužil film Grešniki. Med serijami s šestimi nominacijami vodi Beli lotus, za petami pa mu je Adolescenca z nominacijo manj.
Seznam nominirancev glavnih kategorij:
Najboljša serija:
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
Beli lotus
Muzikal ali glasbena serija:
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Najboljša igralka dramske serije:
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, MobLand
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Najboljši igralec dramske serije:
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Najboljša stranska igralka v seriji:
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Najboljši stranski igralec v seriji:
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Najboljša podkast oddaja:
Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang With Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Smartless
Up First
Najboljši film:
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Najboljši muzikal ali komedija:
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Najboljši animirani film:
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Najboljša igralka:
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Najboljši igralec:
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Najboljša igralka v muzikalu ali komediji:
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Najboljši igralec v muzikalu ali komediji:
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Najboljša stranska igralka:
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Najboljši stranski igralec:
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Najboljša režija:
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Najboljši scenarij:
One Battle After Another
Marty Supreme
Sinners
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value
Hamnet
