Kdo je zmagal na podelitvi country glasbenih nagrad CMT?

Prvič so se za nagrado CMT potegovali Amber Riley, Ashley Cooke, Bret Michaels, Chayce Beckham, Hozier, Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr., Tyler Childers, Warren Zeiders in Zach Bryan . Podelitev je vključevala tudi daljši seznam nastopajočih, med katerimi so bili Jason Aldean, Dasha, Ballerini, Johnson, Wilson, Jelly Roll, Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, Keith Urban, Little Big Town + Sugarland, NEEDTOBREATHE + Jordan Davis, Sam Hunt, Old Dominion z Moroney in Parker McCollum skupaj z Brittney Spencer .

Nagrade CMT 2024 so prejeli tudi Carly Pearce, Jelly Roll in Lainey Wilson

Z novo pesmijo je nastopila tudi Trisha Yearwood , ki je bila prejemnica prvič podeljene nagrade June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award, ki so jo organizatorji razkrili že pred mesecem. Ballerinijeva je podelitev nagrad vodila že četrtič, a je bila tokrat prvič čisto sama na tem mestu. "Vsekakor vstopam na novo ozemlje, a je to že četrto leto, ko bom vodila podelitev in rečem lahko, da sem se veliko naučila. Dobra stvar te podelitve je, da je zelo lahkotna energija, zato ne čutim pritiska, da moram biti popolna. Želim biti zabavna, počastiti to noč in pomagati ljudem, da se imamo lepo," je povedala pevka in voditeljica prireditve.

SEZNAM NAGRAJENCEV:

Videospot leta:

Ashley McBryde – Light On in the Kitchen

Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity

Brothers Osborne – Nobody's Nobody

Cody Johnson – The Painter

Darius Rucker – Fires Don't Start Themselves

HARDY – Truck Bed

Jason Aldean – Let Your Boys Be Country

Jelly Roll – Need a Favor

Jordan Davis – Next Thing You Know

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

Kelsea Ballerini – IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)

Lainey Wilson – Watermelon Moonshine

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown – Nothing Compares to You

Parmalee – Gonna Love You

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Zach Bryan – Nine Ball