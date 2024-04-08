Kdo je zmagal na podelitvi country glasbenih nagrad CMT?

Prvič so se za nagrado CMT potegovali Amber Riley, Ashley Cooke, Bret Michaels, Chayce Beckham, Hozier, Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr., Tyler Childers, Warren Zeiders in Zach Bryan. Podelitev je vključevala tudi daljši seznam nastopajočih, med katerimi so bili Jason Aldean, Dasha, Ballerini, Johnson, Wilson, Jelly Roll, Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, Keith Urban, Little Big Town + Sugarland, NEEDTOBREATHE + Jordan Davis, Sam Hunt, Old Dominion z Moroney in Parker McCollum skupaj z Brittney Spencer.
Z novo pesmijo je nastopila tudi Trisha Yearwood, ki je bila prejemnica prvič podeljene nagrade June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award, ki so jo organizatorji razkrili že pred mesecem. Ballerinijeva je podelitev nagrad vodila že četrtič, a je bila tokrat prvič čisto sama na tem mestu."Vsekakor vstopam na novo ozemlje, a je to že četrto leto, ko bom vodila podelitev in rečem lahko, da sem se veliko naučila. Dobra stvar te podelitve je, da je zelo lahkotna energija, zato ne čutim pritiska, da moram biti popolna. Želim biti zabavna, počastiti to noč in pomagati ljudem, da se imamo lepo," je povedala pevka in voditeljica prireditve.
SEZNAM NAGRAJENCEV:
Videospot leta:
Ashley McBryde – Light On in the Kitchen
Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity
Brothers Osborne – Nobody's Nobody
Cody Johnson – The Painter
Darius Rucker – Fires Don't Start Themselves
HARDY – Truck Bed
Jason Aldean – Let Your Boys Be Country
Jelly Roll – Need a Favor
Jordan Davis – Next Thing You Know
Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
Kelsea Ballerini – IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)
Lainey Wilson – Watermelon Moonshine
Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown – Nothing Compares to You
Parmalee – Gonna Love You
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Zach Bryan – Nine Ball
Izvajalka za videospot leta:
Ashley McBryde – Light On in the Kitchen
Gabby Barrett – Glory Days
Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
Kelsea Ballerini – Penthouse
Lainey Wilson – Watermelon Moonshine
Megan Moroney – I'm Not Pretty
Reba McEntire – Seven Minutes in Heaven
Izvajalec za videospot leta:
Bailey Zimmerman – Religiously
Cody Johnson – The Painter
HARDY – Truck Bed
Jelly Roll – Need a Favor
Jordan Davis – Next Thing You Know
Luke Combs – Fast Car (Official Live Video)
Morgan Wallen – Last Night (One Record at a Time Sessions)
Duet/skupina za videospot leta:
Brothers Osborne – Nobody's Nobody
Dan + Shay – Save Me the Trouble
Old Dominion – Memory Lane
Parmalee – Girl In Mine
The War and Treaty – Have You a Heart
Tigirlily Gold – Shoot Tequila
Sodelovanje za videospot leta:
Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton – We Don't Fight Anymore
Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel – That's Why We Fight
Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan – Cowboys and Plowboys
Justin Moore & Priscilla Block – You, Me and Whiskey
Lukas Nelson + Promise of The Real feat. Lainey Wilson – More Than Friends
Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown – Nothing Compares to You
Old Dominion & Megan Moroney – Can't Break Up Now
Izvajalka najbolj prodornega videospota leta po izboru Walt Disney World:
Anne Wilson – Rain In the Rearview
Ashley Cooke – your place
Brittney Spencer – Bigger Than the Song
Tigirlily Gold – Shoot Tequila
Izvajalec najbolj prodornega videospota po izboru Walt Disney World:
Chayce Beckham – 23
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Warren Zeiders – Pretty Little Poison
Zach Bryan – Oklahoma Smokeshow
CMT nastop leta:
Amber Riley – R.E.S.P.E.C.T. (from CMT Smashing Glass)
Bret Michaels & Chris Janson – Nothing But a Good Time (from CMT Crossroads)
Carrie Underwood – Hate My Heart (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)
Cody Johnson – Human (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)
Dierks Bentley – Drunk on a Plane (from CMT Storytellers)
Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – Thinking Bout You (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
Hozier & Maren Morris – Take Me To Church (from CMT Crossroads)
Jelly Roll – Need a Favor (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)
Kelsea Ballerini – IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO) (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)
The War And Treaty – On My Own (from CMT Smashing Glass)
CMT najboljši digitalni nastop leta:
Chase Rice – Goodnight Nancy
Dylan Scott – Don't Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)
Megan Moroney – I'm Not Pretty
Nate Smith – Whiskey on You
Stephen Wilson Jr. – Year to Be Young 1994
Scotty McCreery – It Matters to Her
The Castellows – I Know It Will Never End
