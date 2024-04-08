Svetli način
Kdo je zmagal na podelitvi country glasbenih nagrad CMT?

Austin, 08. 04. 2024 12.58 | Posodobljeno pred 11 minutami

PREDVIDEN ČAS BRANJA: 4 min
Avtor
K. Z.
Komentarji
0

V teksaškem mestu Austin so podelili glasbene nagrade najboljšim country izvajalcem. Voditeljica prireditve je bila pevka Kelsea Ballerini, ki je bila tudi med nominiranci, s po tremi nominacijami pa so na podelitev čakali še Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson in Megan Moroney. Na podelitvi so se spomnili tudi pokojnega pevca Tobyja Keitha, ki je februarja izgubil boj z rakom želodca.

Prvič so se za nagrado CMT potegovali Amber Riley, Ashley Cooke, Bret Michaels, Chayce Beckham, Hozier, Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr., Tyler Childers, Warren Zeiders in Zach Bryan. Podelitev je vključevala tudi daljši seznam nastopajočih, med katerimi so bili Jason Aldean, Dasha, Ballerini, Johnson, Wilson, Jelly Roll, Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, Keith Urban, Little Big Town + Sugarland, NEEDTOBREATHE + Jordan Davis, Sam Hunt, Old Dominion z Moroney in Parker McCollum skupaj z Brittney Spencer.

Nagrade CMT 2024 so prejeli tudi Carly Pearce, Jelly Roll in Lainey Wilson
Nagrade CMT 2024 so prejeli tudi Carly Pearce, Jelly Roll in Lainey Wilson FOTO: Profimedia

Z novo pesmijo je nastopila tudi Trisha Yearwood, ki je bila prejemnica prvič podeljene nagrade June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award, ki so jo organizatorji razkrili že pred mesecem. Ballerinijeva je podelitev nagrad vodila že četrtič, a je bila tokrat prvič čisto sama na tem mestu."Vsekakor vstopam na novo ozemlje, a je to že četrto leto, ko bom vodila podelitev in rečem lahko, da sem se veliko naučila. Dobra stvar te podelitve je, da je zelo lahkotna energija, zato ne čutim pritiska, da moram biti popolna. Želim biti zabavna, počastiti to noč in pomagati ljudem, da se imamo lepo," je povedala pevka in voditeljica prireditve.

Podelitev je povezovala Kelsea Ballerini.
Podelitev je povezovala Kelsea Ballerini. FOTO: Profimedia

SEZNAM NAGRAJENCEV:

Videospot leta:

Ashley McBryde – Light On in the Kitchen

Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity

Brothers Osborne – Nobody's Nobody

Cody Johnson – The Painter

Darius Rucker – Fires Don't Start Themselves

HARDY – Truck Bed

Jason Aldean – Let Your Boys Be Country

Jelly Roll Need a Favor

Jordan Davis – Next Thing You Know

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

Kelsea Ballerini – IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)

Lainey Wilson – Watermelon Moonshine

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown – Nothing Compares to You

Parmalee – Gonna Love You

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Zach Bryan – Nine Ball

Za ogled potrebujemo tvojo privolitev za vstavljanje vsebin družbenih omrežij in tretjih ponudnikov.

Izvajalka za videospot leta:

Ashley McBryde – Light On in the Kitchen

Gabby Barrett – Glory Days

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

Kelsea Ballerini – Penthouse

Lainey Wilson Watermelon Moonshine

Megan Moroney – I'm Not Pretty

Reba McEntire – Seven Minutes in Heaven

Za ogled potrebujemo tvojo privolitev za vstavljanje vsebin družbenih omrežij in tretjih ponudnikov.

Izvajalec za videospot leta:

Bailey Zimmerman – Religiously

Cody Johnson – The Painter

HARDY – Truck Bed

Jelly Roll Need a Favor

Jordan Davis – Next Thing You Know

Luke Combs – Fast Car (Official Live Video)

Morgan Wallen – Last Night (One Record at a Time Sessions)

Za ogled potrebujemo tvojo privolitev za vstavljanje vsebin družbenih omrežij in tretjih ponudnikov.

Duet/skupina za videospot leta:

Brothers Osborne – Nobody's Nobody

Dan + Shay Save Me the Trouble

Old Dominion – Memory Lane

Parmalee – Girl In Mine

The War and Treaty – Have You a Heart

Tigirlily Gold – Shoot Tequila

Za ogled potrebujemo tvojo privolitev za vstavljanje vsebin družbenih omrežij in tretjih ponudnikov.

Sodelovanje za videospot leta:

Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton We Don't Fight Anymore

Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel – That's Why We Fight

Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan – Cowboys and Plowboys

Justin Moore & Priscilla Block – You, Me and Whiskey

Lukas Nelson + Promise of The Real feat. Lainey Wilson – More Than Friends

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown – Nothing Compares to You

Old Dominion & Megan Moroney – Can't Break Up Now

Za ogled potrebujemo tvojo privolitev za vstavljanje vsebin družbenih omrežij in tretjih ponudnikov.

Izvajalka najbolj prodornega videospota leta po izboru Walt Disney World:

Anne Wilson – Rain In the Rearview

Ashley Cooke your place

Brittney Spencer – Bigger Than the Song

Tigirlily Gold – Shoot Tequila

Za ogled potrebujemo tvojo privolitev za vstavljanje vsebin družbenih omrežij in tretjih ponudnikov.

Izvajalec najbolj prodornega videospota po izboru Walt Disney World:

Chayce Beckham – 23

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Warren Zeiders Pretty Little Poison

Zach Bryan – Oklahoma Smokeshow

Za ogled potrebujemo tvojo privolitev za vstavljanje vsebin družbenih omrežij in tretjih ponudnikov.

CMT nastop leta:

Amber Riley – R.E.S.P.E.C.T. (from CMT Smashing Glass)

Bret Michaels & Chris Janson – Nothing But a Good Time (from CMT Crossroads)

Carrie Underwood – Hate My Heart (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Cody Johnson – Human (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Dierks Bentley – Drunk on a Plane (from CMT Storytellers) 

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – Thinking Bout You (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Hozier & Maren Morris – Take Me To Church (from CMT Crossroads)

Jelly Roll Need a Favor (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Kelsea Ballerini – IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO) (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

The War And Treaty – On My Own (from CMT Smashing Glass)

Za ogled potrebujemo tvojo privolitev za vstavljanje vsebin družbenih omrežij in tretjih ponudnikov.

CMT najboljši digitalni nastop leta:

Chase Rice – Goodnight Nancy

Dylan Scott – Don't Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)

Megan Moroney – I'm Not Pretty

Nate Smith – Whiskey on You

Stephen Wilson Jr. – Year to Be Young 1994

Scotty McCreery – It Matters to Her

The Castellows – I Know It Will Never End

Za ogled potrebujemo tvojo privolitev za vstavljanje vsebin družbenih omrežij in tretjih ponudnikov.
