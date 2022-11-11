GLASBA

Znane so nominacije za grammyje 2023

Los Angeles, 15.11.2022, 19:39 | Posodobljeno pred 27 minutami

PREDVIDEN ČAS BRANJA: 5 min
AVTOR
E.M. /
KOMENTARJI
0
Znane so nominacije za grammyje. Nominacije so v Crypto.com areni v Los Angelesu med drugim razglasili glasbeniki Cyndi Lauper, Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Jimmie Allen, Smokey Robinson, Luis Fonsi, voditelja Gayle King in Nate Burleson ter izvršni direktor glasbene Akademije Harvey Mason Jr. Podelitev najprestižnejših glasbenih nagrad se bo odvila 5. februarja 2023, ime voditelja pa zaenkrat ostaja skrivnost.

V Los Angelesu so razkrili grammy nominacije za prihodnje leto. Na podelitvi najprestižnejših glasbenih nagrad, ki se bo odvila 5. februarja 2023, se bodo glasbeniki spopadli v kar 91 kategorijah.

Znane so nominacije za grammyje.
Znane so nominacije za grammyje.FOTO: Profimedia

Seznam nominirancev v glavnih kategorijah:

Singel leta

Don't Shut Me Down - Abba

Easy on Me - Adele

Break My Soul - Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

You and Me on the Rock - Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

Woman - Doja Cat

Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time - Lizzo

As It Was - Harry Styles


Album leta:

Voyage - Abba

30 - Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Renaissance - Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Special - Lizzo

Harry's House - Harry Styles


Pesem leta:

Abcdefu - Gayle

About Damn Time - Lizzo

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) - Taylor Swift

As It Was - Harry Styles

Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

Break My Soul - Beyoncé

Easy on Me - Adele 

God Did - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt

Izvršni direktor glasbene Akademije Harvey Mason Jr.
Izvršni direktor glasbene Akademije Harvey Mason Jr. FOTO: Profimedia

Najboljši novi izvajalec:

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Najboljši pop solo nastop:

Easy on Me - Adele

Moscow Mule - Bad Bunny

Woman - Doja Cat

Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

About Damn Time - Lizzo

As It Was - Harry Styles


Najboljši pop duet/skupinski nastop:

Don't Shut Me Down - Abba

Bam Bam - Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

My Universe - Coldplay and BTS

I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone and Doja Cat

Unholy - Sam Smith and Kim Petras


Najboljši plesni/elektronski album:

Renaissance - Beyoncé

Fragments - Bonobo

Diplo - Diplo

The Last Goodbye - Odesza

Surrender - Rüfüs du Sol

Kdo bo prihodnji februar osvojil prestižni grammy?
Kdo bo prihodnji februar osvojil prestižni grammy?FOTO: Profimedia

Najboljši rock nastop:

So Happy It Hurts - Bryan Adams

Old Man - Beck

Wild Child - The Black Keys

Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile

Crawl! - Idles

Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

Holiday - Turnstile

Najboljši metal nastop:

Call Me Little Sunshine - Ghost

We'll Be Back - Megadeth

Kill or Be Killed - Muse

Degradation Rules - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi

Blackout - Turnstile


Najboljša rock skladba:

Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers

Blackout - Turnstile

Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile

Harmonia's Dream - The War on Drugs

Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck


Najboljši rock album:

Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys

The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Crawler - Idles

Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Sofa - Spoon

Letos je bil veliki zmagovalec Jon Batiste.
Letos je bil veliki zmagovalec Jon Batiste.FOTO: Profimedia

Najboljši R&B nastop:

Virgo's Groove - Beyoncé

Here With Me - Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak

Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long

Over - Lucky Daye

Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan

Najboljša R&B pesem:

Cuff It - Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long

Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan

Please Don't Walk Away - PJ Morton

 

Najboljši R&B album:

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown

Black Radio III - Robert Glasper

Candydrip - Lucky Daye

Watch the Sun - PJ Morton

 

Najboljši rap nastop:

God Did - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy 

Vegas - Doja Cat

Pushin P - Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug

F.N.F. (Let's Go) - Hitkidd and Glorilla

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

 

Najboljša rap pesem:

Churchill Downs - Jack Harlow featuring Drake

God Did -  DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

Pushin P - Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug

Wait for U - Future featuring Drake and Tems

Letos je tri pomembne kipce domov vzela tudi novinka Olivia Rodrigo.
Letos je tri pomembne kipce domov vzela tudi novinka Olivia Rodrigo.FOTO: Profimedia

Najboljši rap album:

God Did - DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You - Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

It's Almost Dry - Pusha T

 

Najboljša country pesem:

Circles Around This Town - Maren Morris

Doin' This - Luke Combs

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

If I Was a Cowboy - Miranda Lambert

I'll Love You Till The Day I Die - Willie Nelson

'Til You Can't - Cody Johnson

 

Najboljši country album:

Growin' Up - Luke Combs

Palomino - Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest - Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson

 

Najboljši latino album:

Aguilera - Christina Aguilera

Pasieros - Rubén Blades and Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo

Viajante - Fonseca

Dharma - Sebastián Yatra

 

Najboljši videospot:

Easy on Me - Adele

Yet to Come - BTS

Woman - Doja Cat

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

As It Was - Harry Styles

All Too Well: The Short Film - Taylor Swift

 

Vse kategorije in nominirance si lahko ogledate TUKAJ

PREBERI ŠE
Glasbenik Jon Batiste osvojil pet grammyjev, pesem leta Leave the Door Open

Spomnimo, na letošnji podelitvi prestižnih glasbenih kipcev je slavil glasbenik Jon Batiste, ki je osvojil pet grammyjev, vključno z najbolj prestižnim za album leta. Pesem leta je postal hit Leave the Door Open dueta Silk Sonic, ki ga tvorita Bruno Mars in rap glasbenik Anderson .Paak. Podelitev je s tremi osvojenimi grammyji zaznamovala tudi mlada glasbena ustvarjalka Olivia Rodrigo. Osvojila je nagrade za najboljšega novega umetnika, najboljši samostojni pop nastop in najboljši pop vokalni album. Kipca pa je posredno osvojila tudi naša država, saj je v kategoriji najboljši operni posnetek slavila dirigentka slovenskih korenin Karen Kamenšek.

Na podelitvi, ki jo je drugo leto zapored vodil komik Trevor Noah, je sodeloval tudi ukrajinski predsednik Volodimir Zelenski, ki je poročal o poteku vojne z Rusijo, organizatorji prireditve pa so gledalce spodbudili, da donirajo za pomoč Ukrajini preko organizacije Global Citizen.

GRAMMY NOMINACIJE
NASLEDNJI ČLANEK

Na podelitvi MTV-nagrad EMA največkrat slavila Taylor Swift

SORODNI ČLANKI

Grammyjevec Jon Batiste prvič pred kamere v muzikalu Barva škrlata

Grammyja se je razveselila tudi dirigentka slovenskih korenin

Olivia Rodrigo: od otroške igralke do trikratne grammyjeve nagrajenke

Olivia Rodrigo po podelitvi pred fotografi zlomila enega od grammyjev

Halsey podelitev grammyjev obiskala samo tri dni po operaciji

Del darilnega programa na oskarjih in grammyjih tudi nakit slovenske oblikovalke

Namizna aplikacija Internet Explorer odhaja v pokoj

Zagotovite si nemoten vstop v svet aktualnih novic in jo nadomestite z najnovejšo verzijo Chromea, Firefoxa, Safarija ali Microsoft Edgea.