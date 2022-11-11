Znane so nominacije za grammyje 2023

Znane so nominacije za grammyje. Nominacije so v Crypto.com areni v Los Angelesu med drugim razglasili glasbeniki Cyndi Lauper, Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Jimmie Allen, Smokey Robinson, Luis Fonsi, voditelja Gayle King in Nate Burleson ter izvršni direktor glasbene Akademije Harvey Mason Jr. Podelitev najprestižnejših glasbenih nagrad se bo odvila 5. februarja 2023, ime voditelja pa zaenkrat ostaja skrivnost.

icon-expand Znane so nominacije za grammyje. FOTO: Profimedia

Seznam nominirancev v glavnih kategorijah: Singel leta Don't Shut Me Down - Abba Easy on Me - Adele Break My Soul - Beyoncé Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige You and Me on the Rock - Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius Woman - Doja Cat Bad Habit - Steve Lacy The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar About Damn Time - Lizzo As It Was - Harry Styles

Album leta: Voyage - Abba 30 - Adele Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny Renaissance - Beyoncé Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile Music of the Spheres - Coldplay Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar Special - Lizzo Harry's House - Harry Styles

Pesem leta: Abcdefu - Gayle About Damn Time - Lizzo All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) - Taylor Swift As It Was - Harry Styles Bad Habit - Steve Lacy Break My Soul - Beyoncé Easy on Me - Adele God Did - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt

icon-expand Izvršni direktor glasbene Akademije Harvey Mason Jr. FOTO: Profimedia

Najboljši novi izvajalec: Anitta Omar Apollo Domi & JD Beck Muni Long Samara Joy Latto Maneskin Tobe Nwigwe Molly Tuttle Wet Leg Najboljši pop solo nastop: Easy on Me - Adele Moscow Mule - Bad Bunny Woman - Doja Cat Bad Habit - Steve Lacy About Damn Time - Lizzo As It Was - Harry Styles

Najboljši pop duet/skupinski nastop: Don't Shut Me Down - Abba Bam Bam - Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran My Universe - Coldplay and BTS I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone and Doja Cat Unholy - Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Najboljši plesni/elektronski album: Renaissance - Beyoncé Fragments - Bonobo Diplo - Diplo The Last Goodbye - Odesza Surrender - Rüfüs du Sol

icon-expand Kdo bo prihodnji februar osvojil prestižni grammy? FOTO: Profimedia

Najboljši rock nastop: So Happy It Hurts - Bryan Adams Old Man - Beck Wild Child - The Black Keys Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile Crawl! - Idles Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck Holiday - Turnstile Najboljši metal nastop: Call Me Little Sunshine - Ghost We'll Be Back - Megadeth Kill or Be Killed - Muse Degradation Rules - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi Blackout - Turnstile

Najboljša rock skladba: Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers Blackout - Turnstile Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile Harmonia's Dream - The War on Drugs Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

Najboljši rock album: Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & the Imposters Crawler - Idles Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne Lucifer on the Sofa - Spoon

icon-expand Letos je bil veliki zmagovalec Jon Batiste. FOTO: Profimedia

Najboljši R&B nastop: Virgo's Groove - Beyoncé Here With Me - Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long Over - Lucky Daye Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan Najboljša R&B pesem: Cuff It - Beyoncé Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan Please Don't Walk Away - PJ Morton Najboljši R&B album: Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown Black Radio III - Robert Glasper Candydrip - Lucky Daye Watch the Sun - PJ Morton Najboljši rap nastop: God Did - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy Vegas - Doja Cat Pushin P - Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug F.N.F. (Let's Go) - Hitkidd and Glorilla The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar Najboljša rap pesem: Churchill Downs - Jack Harlow featuring Drake God Did - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar Pushin P - Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug Wait for U - Future featuring Drake and Tems

icon-expand Letos je tri pomembne kipce domov vzela tudi novinka Olivia Rodrigo. FOTO: Profimedia

Najboljši rap album: God Did - DJ Khaled I Never Liked You - Future Come Home the Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar It's Almost Dry - Pusha T Najboljša country pesem: Circles Around This Town - Maren Morris Doin' This - Luke Combs I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift If I Was a Cowboy - Miranda Lambert I'll Love You Till The Day I Die - Willie Nelson 'Til You Can't - Cody Johnson Najboljši country album: Growin' Up - Luke Combs Palomino - Miranda Lambert Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde Humble Quest - Maren Morris A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson Najboljši latino album: Aguilera - Christina Aguilera Pasieros - Rubén Blades and Boca Livre De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo Viajante - Fonseca Dharma - Sebastián Yatra Najboljši videospot: Easy on Me - Adele Yet to Come - BTS Woman - Doja Cat The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar As It Was - Harry Styles All Too Well: The Short Film - Taylor Swift Vse kategorije in nominirance si lahko ogledate TUKAJ.