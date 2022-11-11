Znane so nominacije za grammyje 2023

V Los Angelesu so razkrili grammy nominacije za prihodnje leto. Na podelitvi najprestižnejših glasbenih nagrad, ki se bo odvila 5. februarja 2023, se bodo glasbeniki spopadli v kar 91 kategorijah.
Seznam nominirancev v glavnih kategorijah:
Singel leta
Don't Shut Me Down - Abba
Easy on Me - Adele
Break My Soul - Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
You and Me on the Rock - Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius
Woman - Doja Cat
Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
About Damn Time - Lizzo
As It Was - Harry Styles
Album leta:
Voyage - Abba
30 - Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
Renaissance - Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
Special - Lizzo
Harry's House - Harry Styles
Pesem leta:
Abcdefu - Gayle
About Damn Time - Lizzo
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) - Taylor Swift
As It Was - Harry Styles
Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
Break My Soul - Beyoncé
Easy on Me - Adele
God Did - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt
Najboljši novi izvajalec:
Anitta
Omar Apollo
Domi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Maneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Najboljši pop solo nastop:
Easy on Me - Adele
Moscow Mule - Bad Bunny
Woman - Doja Cat
Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
About Damn Time - Lizzo
As It Was - Harry Styles
Najboljši pop duet/skupinski nastop:
Don't Shut Me Down - Abba
Bam Bam - Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
My Universe - Coldplay and BTS
I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone and Doja Cat
Unholy - Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Najboljši plesni/elektronski album:
Renaissance - Beyoncé
Fragments - Bonobo
Diplo - Diplo
The Last Goodbye - Odesza
Surrender - Rüfüs du Sol
Najboljši rock nastop:
So Happy It Hurts - Bryan Adams
Old Man - Beck
Wild Child - The Black Keys
Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile
Crawl! - Idles
Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck
Holiday - Turnstile
Najboljši metal nastop:
Call Me Little Sunshine - Ghost
We'll Be Back - Megadeth
Kill or Be Killed - Muse
Degradation Rules - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi
Blackout - Turnstile
Najboljša rock skladba:
Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers
Blackout - Turnstile
Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile
Harmonia's Dream - The War on Drugs
Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck
Najboljši rock album:
Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys
The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & the Imposters
Crawler - Idles
Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer on the Sofa - Spoon
Najboljši R&B nastop:
Virgo's Groove - Beyoncé
Here With Me - Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak
Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long
Over - Lucky Daye
Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan
Najboljša R&B pesem:
Cuff It - Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long
Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan
Please Don't Walk Away - PJ Morton
Najboljši R&B album:
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown
Black Radio III - Robert Glasper
Candydrip - Lucky Daye
Watch the Sun - PJ Morton
Najboljši rap nastop:
God Did - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
Vegas - Doja Cat
Pushin P - Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug
F.N.F. (Let's Go) - Hitkidd and Glorilla
The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
Najboljša rap pesem:
Churchill Downs - Jack Harlow featuring Drake
God Did - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
Pushin P - Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug
Wait for U - Future featuring Drake and Tems
Najboljši rap album:
God Did - DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You - Future
Come Home the Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
It's Almost Dry - Pusha T
Najboljša country pesem:
Circles Around This Town - Maren Morris
Doin' This - Luke Combs
I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
If I Was a Cowboy - Miranda Lambert
I'll Love You Till The Day I Die - Willie Nelson
'Til You Can't - Cody Johnson
Najboljši country album:
Growin' Up - Luke Combs
Palomino - Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde
Humble Quest - Maren Morris
A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson
Najboljši latino album:
Aguilera - Christina Aguilera
Pasieros - Rubén Blades and Boca Livre
De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo
Viajante - Fonseca
Dharma - Sebastián Yatra
Najboljši videospot:
Easy on Me - Adele
Yet to Come - BTS
Woman - Doja Cat
The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
As It Was - Harry Styles
All Too Well: The Short Film - Taylor Swift
Vse kategorije in nominirance si lahko ogledate TUKAJ.
Spomnimo, na letošnji podelitvi prestižnih glasbenih kipcev je slavil glasbenik Jon Batiste, ki je osvojil pet grammyjev, vključno z najbolj prestižnim za album leta. Pesem leta je postal hit Leave the Door Open dueta Silk Sonic, ki ga tvorita Bruno Mars in rap glasbenik Anderson .Paak. Podelitev je s tremi osvojenimi grammyji zaznamovala tudi mlada glasbena ustvarjalka Olivia Rodrigo. Osvojila je nagrade za najboljšega novega umetnika, najboljši samostojni pop nastop in najboljši pop vokalni album. Kipca pa je posredno osvojila tudi naša država, saj je v kategoriji najboljši operni posnetek slavila dirigentka slovenskih korenin Karen Kamenšek.
Na podelitvi, ki jo je drugo leto zapored vodil komik Trevor Noah, je sodeloval tudi ukrajinski predsednik Volodimir Zelenski, ki je poročal o poteku vojne z Rusijo, organizatorji prireditve pa so gledalce spodbudili, da donirajo za pomoč Ukrajini preko organizacije Global Citizen.