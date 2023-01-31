Znani zmagovalci grammyjev 2023: Beyonce z zmago do novega rekorda

V nedeljo zvečer je potekala 65. podelitev glasbenih nagrad grammy. Z največ nominacijami se lahko pohvali Beyonce, ki je domov odnesla nagrado za najboljši plesni album leta in z zmago presegla rekord osvojenih grammyjev ter kipec za najboljšo R&B skladbo. Voditelj večera je bil že tretjič Trevor Noah. Na podelitvi so nastopili Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras in Sam Smith.

Znani so zmagovalci 65. podelitev glasbenih nagrad grammy. Na podelitev, ki je potekala v nedeljo zvečer v Crypto.com areni v Los Angelesu, je z največ nominacijami prišla pevka Beyonce, ki je bila nominirana v devetih kategorijah. Z osvojitvijo kipca za najboljši plesni album leta je podrla rekord največ osvojenih albumov. Po številu nominacij so ji sledili Kendrick Lamar z osmimi, Adele in Brandi Carlile s sedmimi ter Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Futrue, The-Dream, Randy Merrill in Harry Styles s šestimi.

icon-expand Prireditev je že tretjič vodil Trevor Noah. FOTO: Profimedia

Nekdanji član skupine One direction, ki je na prireditvi tudi nastopil, je na presenečenje mnogih, slavil v kategoriji najboljši album leta s Harry's House. Po Harryjevi reakciji sodeč je bil tudi sam presenečen nad osvojeno nagrado. Nagrado za singel leta je prejela Lizzo, v kategoriji pesem leta je slavila Bonnie Raitt, novinka leta pa je postala Samara Joy. Prireditev je že tretjič vodil Trevor Noah, za glasbene točke pa so poskrbeli Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras in Sam Smith. Seznam nagrajencev: Singel leta Don't Shut Me Down - Abba Easy on Me - Adele Break My Soul - Beyoncé Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige You and Me on the Rock - Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius Woman - Doja Cat Bad Habit - Steve Lacy The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar About Damn Time - Lizzo As It Was - Harry Styles Album leta: Voyage - Abba 30 - Adele Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny Renaissance - Beyoncé Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile Music of the Spheres - Coldplay Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar Special - Lizzo Harry's House - Harry Styles

icon-expand Harry Styles je na prireditvi tudi nastopil. FOTO: Profimedia

Pesem leta: Abcdefu - Gayle About Damn Time - Lizzo All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) - Taylor Swift As It Was - Harry Styles Bad Habit - Steve Lacy Break My Soul - Beyoncé Easy on Me - Adele God Did - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt

icon-expand Bonnie Raitt FOTO: Profimedia

Najboljši novi izvajalec: Anitta Omar Apollo Domi & JD Beck Muni Long Samara Joy Latto Maneskin Tobe Nwigwe Molly Tuttle Wet Leg Najboljši pop solo nastop: Easy on Me - Adele Moscow Mule - Bad Bunny Woman - Doja Cat Bad Habit - Steve Lacy About Damn Time - Lizzo As It Was - Harry Styles

icon-expand Adele FOTO: Profimedia

Najboljši pop duet/skupinski nastop: Don't Shut Me Down - Abba Bam Bam - Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran My Universe - Coldplay and BTS I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone and Doja Cat Unholy - Sam Smith and Kim Petras

icon-expand Sam Smith in Kim Petras FOTO: Profimedia

Najboljši plesni/elektronski album: Renaissance - Beyoncé Fragments - Bonobo Diplo - Diplo The Last Goodbye - Odesza Surrender - Rüfüs du Sol

icon-expand Beyonce je z zmago v kategoriji najboljši plesni album dosegla nov rekord. FOTO: Profimedia

Najboljši rock nastop: So Happy It Hurts - Bryan Adams Old Man - Beck Wild Child - The Black Keys Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile Crawl! - Idles Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck Holiday - Turnstile Najboljši metal nastop: Call Me Little Sunshine - Ghost We'll Be Back - Megadeth Kill or Be Killed - Muse Degradation Rules - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi Blackout - Turnstile Najboljša rock skladba: Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers Blackout - Turnstile Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile Harmonia's Dream - The War on Drugs Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

icon-expand Brandi Carlile FOTO: Profimedia

Najboljši rock album: Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & the Imposters Crawler - Idles Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne Lucifer on the Sofa - Spoon Najboljši R&B nastop: Virgo's Groove - Beyoncé Here With Me - Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long Over - Lucky Daye Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan Najboljša R&B pesem: Cuff It - Beyoncé Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan Please Don't Walk Away - PJ Morton Najboljši R&B album: Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown Black Radio III - Robert Glasper Candydrip - Lucky Daye Watch the Sun - PJ Morton Najboljši rap nastop: God Did - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy Vegas - Doja Cat Pushin P - Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug F.N.F. (Let's Go) - Hitkidd and Glorilla The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

icon-expand Kendrick Lamar FOTO: Profimedia

Najboljša rap pesem: Churchill Downs - Jack Harlow featuring Drake God Did - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar Pushin P - Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug Wait for U - Future featuring Drake and Tems Najboljši rap album: God Did - DJ Khaled I Never Liked You - Future Come Home the Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar It's Almost Dry - Pusha Najboljša country pesem: Circles Around This Town - Maren Morris Doin' This - Luke Combs I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift If I Was a Cowboy - Miranda Lambert I'll Love You Till The Day I Die - Willie Nelson 'Til You Can't - Cody Johnson Najboljši country album: Growin' Up - Luke Combs Palomino - Miranda Lambert Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde Humble Quest - Maren Morris A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson Najboljši latino album: Aguilera - Christina Aguilera Pasieros - Rubén Blades and Boca Livre De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo Viajante - Fonseca Dharma - Sebastián Yatra Najboljši videospot: Easy on Me - Adele Yet to Come - BTS Woman - Doja Cat The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar As It Was - Harry Styles All Too Well: The Short Film - Taylor Swift

icon-expand Nagrado za najboljši videospot, ki ga je osvojila Taylor Swift, je prejel videoproducent Saul Germaine. FOTO: Profimedia