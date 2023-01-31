Znani zmagovalci grammyjev 2023: Beyonce z zmago do novega rekorda

GLASBA

V nedeljo zvečer je potekala 65. podelitev glasbenih nagrad grammy. Z največ nominacijami se lahko pohvali Beyonce, ki je domov odnesla nagrado za najboljši plesni album leta in z zmago presegla rekord osvojenih grammyjev ter kipec za najboljšo R&B skladbo. Voditelj večera je bil že tretjič Trevor Noah. Na podelitvi so nastopili Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras in Sam Smith.

Znani so zmagovalci 65. podelitev glasbenih nagrad grammy. Na podelitev, ki je potekala v nedeljo zvečer v Crypto.com areni v Los Angelesu, je z največ nominacijami prišla pevka Beyonce, ki je bila nominirana v devetih kategorijah. Z osvojitvijo kipca za najboljši plesni album leta je podrla rekord največ osvojenih albumov. Po številu nominacij so ji sledili Kendrick Lamar z osmimi, Adele in Brandi Carlile s sedmimi ter Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Futrue, The-Dream, Randy Merrill in Harry Styles s šestimi. 

Prireditev je že tretjič vodil Trevor Noah.
Prireditev je že tretjič vodil Trevor Noah.FOTO: Profimedia

Nekdanji član skupine One direction, ki je na prireditvi tudi nastopil, je na presenečenje mnogih, slavil v kategoriji najboljši album leta s Harry's House. Po Harryjevi reakciji sodeč je bil tudi sam presenečen nad osvojeno nagrado. Nagrado za singel leta je prejela Lizzo, v kategoriji pesem leta je slavila Bonnie Raitt, novinka leta pa je postala Samara Joy

Prireditev je že tretjič vodil Trevor Noah, za glasbene točke pa so poskrbeli Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras in Sam Smith.

 

Seznam nagrajencev: 

Singel leta

Don't Shut Me Down - Abba

Easy on Me - Adele

Break My Soul - Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

You and Me on the Rock - Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

Woman - Doja Cat

Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time - Lizzo

As It Was - Harry Styles

Album leta:

Voyage - Abba

30 - Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Renaissance - Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Special - Lizzo

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Harry Styles je na prireditvi tudi nastopil.
Harry Styles je na prireditvi tudi nastopil. FOTO: Profimedia

Pesem leta:

Abcdefu - Gayle

About Damn Time - Lizzo

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) - Taylor Swift

As It Was - Harry Styles

Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

Break My Soul - Beyoncé

Easy on Me - Adele 

God Did - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt

Bonnie Raitt
Bonnie RaittFOTO: Profimedia

 Najboljši novi izvajalec:

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Najboljši pop solo nastop:

Easy on Me - Adele

Moscow Mule - Bad Bunny

Woman - Doja Cat

Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

About Damn Time - Lizzo

As It Was - Harry Styles

Adele
AdeleFOTO: Profimedia

Najboljši pop duet/skupinski nastop:

Don't Shut Me Down - Abba

Bam Bam - Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

My Universe - Coldplay and BTS

I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone and Doja Cat

Unholy - Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Sam Smith in Kim Petras
Sam Smith in Kim PetrasFOTO: Profimedia

 Najboljši plesni/elektronski album:

Renaissance - Beyoncé

Fragments - Bonobo

Diplo - Diplo

The Last Goodbye - Odesza

Surrender - Rüfüs du Sol

Beyonce je z zmago v kategoriji najboljši plesni album dosegla nov rekord.
Beyonce je z zmago v kategoriji najboljši plesni album dosegla nov rekord.FOTO: Profimedia

Najboljši rock nastop:

So Happy It Hurts - Bryan Adams

Old Man - Beck

Wild Child - The Black Keys

Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile

Crawl! - Idles

Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

Holiday - Turnstile

Najboljši metal nastop:

Call Me Little Sunshine - Ghost

We'll Be Back - Megadeth

Kill or Be Killed - Muse

Degradation Rules - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi

Blackout - Turnstile

Najboljša rock skladba:

Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers

Blackout - Turnstile

Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile

Harmonia's Dream - The War on Drugs

Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

Brandi Carlile
Brandi CarlileFOTO: Profimedia

Najboljši rock album:

Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys

The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Crawler - Idles

Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Sofa - Spoon

Najboljši R&B nastop:

Virgo's Groove - Beyoncé

Here With Me - Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak

Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long

Over - Lucky Daye

Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan

Najboljša R&B pesem:

Cuff It - Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long

Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan

Please Don't Walk Away - PJ Morton

Najboljši R&B album:

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown

Black Radio III - Robert Glasper

Candydrip - Lucky Daye

Watch the Sun - PJ Morton

Najboljši rap nastop:

God Did - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy 

Vegas - Doja Cat

Pushin P - Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug

F.N.F. (Let's Go) - Hitkidd and Glorilla

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick LamarFOTO: Profimedia

Najboljša rap pesem:

Churchill Downs - Jack Harlow featuring Drake

God Did -  DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

Pushin P - Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug

Wait for U - Future featuring Drake and Tems

Najboljši rap album:

God Did - DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You - Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

It's Almost Dry - Pusha 

Najboljša country pesem:

Circles Around This Town - Maren Morris

Doin' This - Luke Combs

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

If I Was a Cowboy - Miranda Lambert

I'll Love You Till The Day I Die - Willie Nelson

'Til You Can't - Cody Johnson

Najboljši country album:

Growin' Up - Luke Combs

Palomino - Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest - Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson

Najboljši latino album:

Aguilera - Christina Aguilera

Pasieros - Rubén Blades and Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo

Viajante - Fonseca

Dharma - Sebastián Yatra

Najboljši videospot:

Easy on Me - Adele

Yet to Come - BTS

Woman - Doja Cat

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

As It Was - Harry Styles

All Too Well: The Short Film - Taylor Swift

Nagrado za najboljši videospot, ki ga je osvojila Taylor Swift, je prejel videoproducent Saul Germaine.
Nagrado za najboljši videospot, ki ga je osvojila Taylor Swift, je prejel videoproducent Saul Germaine.FOTO: Profimedia

Vse kategorije in nominirance si lahko ogledate TUKAJ

