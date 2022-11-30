Znani nominiranci za zlate globuse 2023

Nominirance jubilejnih 80. zlatih globusov, ki bodo podeljeni prihodnje leto, so razglasile igralki Mayan Lopez in Selenis Leyva ter Helen Hoehne , predsednica Združenja tujih dopisnikov Hollywooda zlati globus (HFPA). Predstavili so po pet nominirancev za vsako od 27 kategorij nagrad, največ nominacij pa je prejela komedija The Banshees of Inisherin.

Zlati globus (Golden Globe Award) je ameriška nagrada, ki jo vsako leto podeljuje HFPA za dosežke na področju filma in televizije. Gre za prestižno nagrado, ki se vsako leto pokloni dosežkom na področju filma in televizije, pogosto pa so zlati globusi tudi predhoden napovednik najprestižnejše nagrade v svetu filma in televizije – zlatih oskarjev. O letošnjih kandidatih je glasovalo 96 članov iz 62 različnih držav po vsem svetu.

80. podelitev zlatih globusov bo 10. januarja 2023.

SEZNAM NOMINIRANCEV V POSAMEZNI KATEGORIJI ZA ZLATE GLOBUSE :

Najboljši dramski film:

Avatar: Pot vode

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

The Fabelmans

Najboljša igralka v filmski drami:

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Najboljši igralec v filmski drami:

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Najboljši glasbeni film ali komedija:

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Najboljša igralka v glasbenem filmu ali komediji:

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Najboljši igralec v glasbenem filmu ali komediji:

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Najboljši tujejezični film:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Najboljši režiser:

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Najboljši animirani film:

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Obuti maček: Zadnja želja

Turning Red

Najboljša filmska glasba:

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Gunadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Najboljši filmski scenarij:

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Najboljši igralec v stranski vlogi v filmu:

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Najboljša igralka v stranski vlogi v filmu:

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Najboljša televizijska dramska serija:

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Najboljša igralka v televizijski dramski seriji:

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Najboljši igralec v televizijski dramski seriji:

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Najboljša televizijska humoristična serija:

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Najboljša igralka v televizijski glasbeni ali humoristični seriji:

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Najboljši igralec v televizijski glasbeni ali humoristični seriji:

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Najboljša izvirna pesem v filmu:

"Carolina" – Taylor Swift, (Where the Crawdads Sing)

"Ciao Papa" – Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Gullermo del Toro (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio)

"Hold My Hand" – Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)

"Lift Me Up" – Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

"Naatu Naatu" – M. M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)