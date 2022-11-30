Znani nominiranci za zlate globuse 2023

TUJA SCENA

Znani so nominiranci za zlate globuse 2023. Jubilejna 80. podelitev bo prihodnje leto, natančneje 10. januarja 2023. Dogodek bo ponovno možno spremljati prek televizijskih ekranov, kar lani ni bilo mogoče. Nominirance so v ponedeljek razglasile igralki Mayan Lopez in Selenis Leyva ter Helen Hoehne, predsednica hollywoodskega združenja tujih novinarjev (HFPA). Največ nominacij je dobila irska črna komedija The Banshees of Inisherin.

Nominirance jubilejnih 80. zlatih globusov, ki bodo podeljeni prihodnje leto, so razglasile igralki Mayan Lopez in Selenis Leyva ter Helen Hoehne, predsednica Združenja tujih dopisnikov Hollywooda zlati globus (HFPA). Predstavili so po pet nominirancev za vsako od 27 kategorij nagrad, največ nominacij pa je prejela komedija The Banshees of Inisherin.

80. podelitev zlatih globusov bo v torek, 10. januarja 2023.
80. podelitev zlatih globusov bo v torek, 10. januarja 2023.FOTO: Profimeda

Zlati globus (Golden Globe Award) je ameriška nagrada, ki jo vsako leto podeljuje HFPA za dosežke na področju filma in televizije. Gre za prestižno nagrado, ki se vsako leto pokloni dosežkom na področju filma in televizije, pogosto pa so zlati globusi tudi predhoden napovednik najprestižnejše nagrade v svetu filma in televizije – zlatih oskarjev. O letošnjih kandidatih je glasovalo 96 članov iz 62 različnih držav po vsem svetu. 

80. podelitev zlatih globusov bo 10. januarja 2023.

SEZNAM NOMINIRANCEV V POSAMEZNI KATEGORIJI ZA ZLATE GLOBUSE :

Najboljši dramski film:
Avatar: Pot vode
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
The Fabelmans

Najboljša igralka v filmski drami:
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Najboljši igralec v filmski drami:
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Najboljši glasbeni film ali komedija:
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

Najboljša igralka v glasbenem filmu ali komediji:
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Najboljši igralec v glasbenem filmu ali komediji:
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Najboljši tujejezični film:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR

Najboljši režiser:
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Najboljši animirani film: 
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Obuti maček: Zadnja želja
Turning Red

Najboljša filmska glasba:
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Gunadóttir, Women Talking 
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans 
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Najboljši filmski scenarij:
Todd Field, Tár 
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Najboljši igralec v stranski vlogi v filmu:
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Najboljša igralka v stranski vlogi v filmu:
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

Najboljša televizijska dramska serija:
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance

Najboljša igralka v televizijski dramski seriji:
Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria

Najboljši igralec v televizijski dramski seriji:
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance

Najboljša televizijska humoristična serija:
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday

Najboljša igralka v televizijski glasbeni ali humoristični seriji:
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks

Najboljši igralec v televizijski glasbeni ali humoristični seriji:
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry 
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building 
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Najboljša izvirna pesem v filmu:
"Carolina" – Taylor Swift, (Where the Crawdads Sing)
"Ciao Papa" – Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Gullermo del Toro (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio)
"Hold My Hand" – Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)
"Lift Me Up" – Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
"Naatu Naatu" – M. M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

