Znani so nominiranci za oskarje 2023: največ nominacij za film Everything Everywhere All at Once

V torek sta v Los Angelesu igralca Riz Ahmed in Allison Williams razkrila nominirance. Največ nominacij je prejel znanstvenofantastični film Everything Everywhere All at Once, ki je nominiran v kar 11 kategorijah, med drugim tudi za najboljši film. Med nominiranimi igralci so tudi Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler in Ana De Armas.

CELOTEN SEZNAM NOMINIRANCEV:

Igralka v stranski vlogi

Angela Bassett, Črni panter: Wakanda za vedno

Hong Chau, Kit

Kerry Condon, Duše otoka

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Igralec v stranski vlogi

Brendan Gleeson, Duše otoka

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, Duše otoka

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Kostumografija

Babilon

Črni panter: Wakanda za vedno

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Zvok

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: Pot vode

Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Izvirna glasba

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babilon

Duše otoka

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Prirejeni scenarij

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Izvirni scenarij

Duše otoka

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Kratki igrani film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Kratki animirani film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Izvirna pesem

Applause iz filma Tell It like a Woman

Hold My Hand iz filma Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up iz filma Črni panter: Wakanda za vedno

Naatu Naatu iz filma RRR

This Is a Life iz filma Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dokumentarni film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Kratki dokumentarni film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate