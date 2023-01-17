Znani so nominiranci za oskarje 2023: največ nominacij za film Everything Everywhere All at Once

V nedeljo, 12. marca, bo potekala že 95. podelitev oskarjev, ki bo ponovno potekala v živo, vodil pa jo bo Jimmy Kimmel. Voditelj bo slavnostno prireditev vodil že tretjič.
V torek sta v Los Angelesu igralca Riz Ahmed in Allison Williams razkrila nominirance. Največ nominacij je prejel znanstvenofantastični film Everything Everywhere All at Once, ki je nominiran v kar 11 kategorijah, med drugim tudi za najboljši film. Med nominiranimi igralci so tudi Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler in Ana De Armas.
CELOTEN SEZNAM NOMINIRANCEV:
Igralka v stranski vlogi
Angela Bassett, Črni panter: Wakanda za vedno
Hong Chau, Kit
Kerry Condon, Duše otoka
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Igralec v stranski vlogi
Brendan Gleeson, Duše otoka
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, Duše otoka
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Kostumografija
Babilon
Črni panter: Wakanda za vedno
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Zvok
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: Pot vode
Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Izvirna glasba
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babilon
Duše otoka
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Prirejeni scenarij
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Izvirni scenarij
Duše otoka
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Kratki igrani film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Kratki animirani film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Izvirna pesem
Applause iz filma Tell It like a Woman
Hold My Hand iz filma Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up iz filma Črni panter: Wakanda za vedno
Naatu Naatu iz filma RRR
This Is a Life iz filma Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dokumentarni film
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Kratki dokumentarni film
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate