NOGOMET

Chelsea gladko prek Newcastla, Liverpool le remiziral

Newcastle, 30.10.2021, 18:33

PREDVIDEN ČAS BRANJA: 1 min
AVTOR
N.M.
KOMENTARJI
0
Chelsea je v 10. krogu angleškega prvenstva s 3:0 premagal Newcastle. Liverpool je po vodstvu z 2:0 le remiziral proti Brightonu (2:2). Manchester City je izgubil proti Crystal Palacu z rezultatom 0:2, zaradi rdečega kartona Laporte je drugi polčas igral z igralcem manj.

Liverpool-Brighton
Liverpool-BrightonFOTO: Sofascore.com

* Izidi, 10. krog:

- sobota, 23. oktober:

Leicesester City - Arsenal         0:2 (0:2)

Burnley - Brentford                3:1 (2:0)

Liverpool - Brighton               2:2 (2:1)

Manchester City - Crystal Palace   0:2 (0:1)

Newcastle - Chelsea                0:3 (0:0)

Watford - Southampton              0:1 (0:1)

18.30 Tottenham - Manchester United

NOGOMET ANGLEŠKO PRVENSTVO LIVERPOOL CHELSEA MANCHESTER CITY
