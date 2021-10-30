Chelsea gladko prek Newcastla, Liverpool le remiziral

Chelsea je v 10. krogu angleškega prvenstva s 3:0 premagal Newcastle. Liverpool je po vodstvu z 2:0 le remiziral proti Brightonu (2:2). Manchester City je izgubil proti Crystal Palacu z rezultatom 0:2, zaradi rdečega kartona Laporte je drugi polčas igral z igralcem manj.
* Izidi, 10. krog:
- sobota, 23. oktober:
Leicesester City - Arsenal 0:2 (0:2)
Burnley - Brentford 3:1 (2:0)
Liverpool - Brighton 2:2 (2:1)
Manchester City - Crystal Palace 0:2 (0:1)
Newcastle - Chelsea 0:3 (0:0)
Watford - Southampton 0:1 (0:1)
18.30 Tottenham - Manchester United