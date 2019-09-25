Tretjeligaš blizu senzacije na Old Traffordu, Liverpool 2-krat, Chelsea pa 7-krat v polno

Izidi 3. kroga ligaškega pokala:
Chelsea ‒ Grimsby Town 7:1
MK Dons ‒ Liverpool 0:2
Manchester United ‒ Rochdale 1:1* /5:3/
Greenwood 68.; Matheson 76.
Brighton ‒ Aston Villa 1:3
Burton ‒ Bournemouth 2:0
Oxford United ‒ West Ham United 4:0
Sheffield United ‒ Sunderland 0:1
Wolverhampton Wanderers ‒ Reading 1:1*
Že odigrano:
Arsenal ‒ Nottingham Forest 5:0 (1:0)
Martinelli 31., 90., Holding 71., Willock 77., Nelson 84.
Colchester ‒ Tottenham 0:0* /4:3/
Preston North End ‒ Manchester City 0:3 (0:3)
Sterling 19., Jesus 35., Ledson 42./avt.
Crawley ‒ Stoke City 1:1*
Luton Town ‒ Leicester City 0:4
Portsmouth ‒ Southampton 0:4
Sheffield Wednesday ‒ Everton 0:2
Watford ‒ Swansea City 2:1
* - po enajstmetrovkah