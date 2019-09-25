NaslovnicaNoviceŠportPOP INVremeCesteSvežeTV oddajeTV sporedVoyo
NOGOMET

Tretjeligaš blizu senzacije na Old Traffordu, Liverpool 2-krat, Chelsea pa 7-krat v polno

London, Milton Keynes, Manchester, 25.09.2019, 22:58 | Posodobljeno pred 14 minutami

PREDVIDEN ČAS BRANJA: 1 min
AVTOR
J.K.
KOMENTARJI
0
Rochdale je na tekmi tretjega kroga otoškega ligaškega pokala uspel remizirati z velikanom Manchester Unitedom, ki je bil nato boljši šele po izvajanju enajstmetrovk (1:1). V naslednji krog se je z zmago po rednem delu pri MK Dons prebil Liverpool (2:0), še manj težav je imel doma z Grimsby Townom londonski Chelsea (7:1).

Mladi Greenwood, ki za United zadeva vedno pogosteje, se je tudi tokrat vpisal med strelce.
Mladi Greenwood, ki za United zadeva vedno pogosteje, se je tudi tokrat vpisal med strelce.FOTO: AP

Izidi 3. kroga ligaškega pokala:

Chelsea ‒ Grimsby Town 7:1

MK Dons ‒ Liverpool 0:2

Manchester United ‒ Rochdale 1:1* /5:3/
Greenwood 68.; Matheson 76.

Brighton ‒ Aston Villa 1:3
Burton ‒ Bournemouth 2:0
Oxford United ‒ West Ham United 4:0
Sheffield United ‒ Sunderland 0:1
Wolverhampton Wanderers ‒ Reading 1:1*

Že odigrano:
Arsenal ‒ Nottingham Forest 5:0 (1:0)
Martinelli 31., 90., Holding 71., Willock 77., Nelson 84.

Colchester ‒ Tottenham 0:0* /4:3/

Preston North End ‒ Manchester City 0:3 (0:3)
Sterling 19., Jesus 35., Ledson 42./avt.

Crawley ‒ Stoke City 1:1*
Luton Town ‒ Leicester City 0:4
Portsmouth ‒ Southampton 0:4
Sheffield Wednesday ‒ Everton 0:2
Watford ‒ Swansea City 2:1
* - po enajstmetrovkah

