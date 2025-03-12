Svetli način
Nogomet

Vrhunci 28. kroga: remi Arsenala in Man Uniteda voda na mlin Liverpoola

London, 12. 03. 2025 18.54 | Posodobljeno pred 35 minutami

Ž.K.
0

Če je Liverpool izpadel iz Lige prvakov, pa mu gre v domači Premier ligi odlično. Redsi so v 28. krogu elitnega angleškega prvenstva s 3:1 premagali zadnjeuvrščeni Southampton in se tako še utrdili na vrhu ligaške razpredelnice. Varovanci Arneja Slota imajo pred drugouvrščenim Arsenalom, ki je na derbiju kroga z 1:1 remiziral z Manchester Unitedom ob tekmi več že kar 15 točk prednosti. Vabljeni k ogledu!

Izidi 28. kroga angleške Premier lige:

Nottingham Forest - Manchester City    1:0 (0:0)

Brighton & Hove Albion - Fulham                      2:1 (1:1)

Crystal Palace - Ipswich Town               1:0 (0:0)

Liverpool - Southampton                3:1 (0:1)

Brentford - Aston Villa                0:1 (0:0)

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Everton                1:1 (1:1)

Chelsea - Leicester City                    1:0 (0:0)

Tottenham Hotspur - Bournemouth                2:2 (0:1)

Manchester United - Arsenal            1:1 (1:0)

West Ham United - Newcastle United                  0:1 (0:0)

UI Vsebina ustvarjena brez generativne umetne inteligence.
Liverpool Manchester United Arsenal angleška premier liga vrhunci
Naslednji članek Inter, Napoli in Atalanta še naprej v troboju za naslov prvaka
Naslednji članek David že v 5. minuti spravil navijače Lilla v delirij (1:0)*

