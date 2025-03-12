Vrhunci 28. kroga: remi Arsenala in Man Uniteda voda na mlin Liverpoola

Izidi 28. kroga angleške Premier lige:
Nottingham Forest - Manchester City 1:0 (0:0)
Brighton & Hove Albion - Fulham 2:1 (1:1)
Crystal Palace - Ipswich Town 1:0 (0:0)
Liverpool - Southampton 3:1 (0:1)
Brentford - Aston Villa 0:1 (0:0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Everton 1:1 (1:1)
Chelsea - Leicester City 1:0 (0:0)
Tottenham Hotspur - Bournemouth 2:2 (0:1)
Manchester United - Arsenal 1:1 (1:0)
West Ham United - Newcastle United 0:1 (0:0)
KOMENTARJI (0)
Opozorilo: 297. členu Kazenskega zakonika je posameznik kazensko odgovoren za javno spodbujanje sovraštva, nasilja ali nestrpnosti.