Vrhunci 28. kroga: remi Arsenala in Man Uniteda voda na mlin Liverpoola

ŠALA DNEVA icon-content-box-1 Arhiv

Mama vpraša hčerko: "Praviš, da ljubiš Jureta?" "Seveda mama! Tako je nežen z menoj! Kar naprej me ogovarja z ljubkovalnimi imeni: moja srnica, moja miška, moja muca, zajček moj, teliček moj....!" "Ja, ja, tako je govoril tudi tvoj oče, toda samo do poroke. Po poroki pa so živalce zrasle."